Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists not to stop within the yellow box at signalised intersections, and to avoid speeding in order to pass traffic signals.
Police said stopping within the yellow box at the centre of an intersection, or speeding up to make it past a traffic light, can expose drivers to the risk of collision with motorists coming from the other direction.
Brigadier General Mohammed Dhahi Al Hamiri, director of the Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate, highlighted the risk to vehicles that stop within the yellow box. Drivers must never enter the area unless the exit is clear as it also blocks the flow of traffic, he added.
Penalty
Abu Dhabi’s traffic law stipulates a Dh500 fine for stopping in the yellow box. The yellow box area is also monitored through surveillance cameras at the majority of junctions in Abu Dhabi.