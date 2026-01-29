Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs and City all win in Europe
The final group games of the Champions League took place on Wednesday night with five of the six English clubs competing progressing through to the knockout phases.
Newcastle United were the only Premier League club who finished outside the top eight meaning they will need to win a play-off tie before entering the Round of 16.
The EPL is again showing why it’s the best league in the world following what has been another dominant display in Europe.
Arsenal’s 3-2 win over FC Kairat sealed a historic, perfect Champions League phase for the Gunners. With that result they finished the league stage with 8 wins from 8 matches, collecting the maximum 24 points and topping their group without a single draw or defeat.
Chelsea pulled off a brilliant result in Naples after finding themselves behind at the break, the Blue’s rallied in the second half with two goals from Joao Pedro, including a late winner that secured a sixth place finish.
Tottenham’s 2–0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt confirmed their place in the knockout stages, with second-half goals from Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke securing the victory and earning Spurs a fourth-place finish with 17 points.
Liverpool thrashed Qarabag 6-0 at Anfield with goals from Alexis Mac Allister (2), Florian Wirtz, Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa. Their dominant display lifted them to third place in the group with 18 points, comfortably inside the top eight.
City climbed from ninth to eighth thanks to a 2-0 win over Galatasaray thanks to Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki goals, meaning they also avoid the February play-off round and can focus straight on the last 16 in March.
Newcastle were always going to be up against it as they faced off against defending champions PSG. Eddie Howe’s side could be proud of their efforts however, with a Joe Willock goal ensuring a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes. A draw wasn’t enough to grant them automatic qualification into the Round of 16 however, as the Magpies must now wait until Friday to find out their play-off opponents.
Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Sporting Lisbon were the other clubs which joined the English sides in the top eight.
This has left some giant clubs needing to qualify for the knockout stage, PSG, for instance, couldn’t secure the victory they needed at home against Newcastle to ensure they can go on and defend their title.
Real Madrid suffered a dramatic setback in a thrilling encounter with Benfica. Reduced to just nine players, they saw goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin score a last-minute goal, giving Jose Mourinho’s team a memorable 4‑2 win and a spot in the play-offs.
Other huge clubs facing the uncertainty of the play-offs include Italy’s Juventus and Inter Milan, Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, and Spain’s Atletico Madrid, who were shockingly defeated by Bodo/Glimt on Wednesday.
