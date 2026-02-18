Pakistan Shaheens arrive in UAE for England Lions series

All eight matches starting from February 20 will be held at the Stadium Oval in Abu Dhabi
Dubai: Pakistan Shaheens are set to arrive in the UAE on Wednesday for a bilateral white-ball series against the England Lions. The tour features three T20 matches and five 50-over fixtures.
The T20 leg of the series is scheduled from February 20 to 24, followed by the five-match 50-over contest from February 27 to March 9. All eight matches will be held at the Stadium Oval in Abu Dhabi, ensuring consistent playing conditions throughout the tour.
In preparation for the series, Pakistan Shaheens held a six-day training camp in Karachi. The camp included intensive practice sessions and scenario-based match simulations to replicate game situations. On the final day, the Shaheens took on a Karachi side in a practice T20 at the National Bank Stadium.
The 16-player squad will be led by 21-year-old Shamyl Hussain. The left-handed batter has featured in 26 first-class, 12 List-A and seven T20 matches, amassing eight centuries and 13 half-centuries in his professional career to date.
Director High Performance Aaqib Javed emphasised the importance of preparation beyond skills. “It is not just about bat and ball; it is about your mental strength, physical fitness and overall lifestyle. I hope this session provides a clear objective for everyone.”
Team manager and mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed encouraged the players, saying: “You all have the opportunity. The team management is here to support you. If you ever need guidance or assistance, you can approach us at any time. However, you must give 100 per cent on the field.”
Head coach Ijaz Ahmed Jnr, who represented Pakistan in two Tests and two ODIs, talking to players said: “You have the ability and the skills. I know that all of you are top performers at the domestic and U19 levels. Just focus on your goal.”
Schedule:
February 20: 1st T20
February 22: 2nd T20
February 24: 3rd T20
February 27: 1st 50-over
March 1: 2nd 50-over
March 4: 3rd 50-over
March 6: 4th 50-over
March 9: 5th 50-over