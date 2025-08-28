Pakistan’s cricket team is in the middle of an intensive seven-day training camp at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, preparing for the upcoming T20I Tri-Nation Series and the Asia Cup 2025. Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
1/10
The camp has not only brought senior stars like Shaheen Shah Afridi into focus but also highlighted the rise of emerging talents.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2/10
Youngster Saim Ayub handed more practice as the team looks to shape future core players.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3/10
Senior pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been actively involved in night practice sessions, affirmed that blending energetic youngsters with dependable experience is central to Pakistan's game plan.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4/10
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz during a practice session at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5/10
With the Asia Cup set to begin on September 9 and the Tri-Nation Series kicking off on August 29 in Sharjah, these training efforts underscore Pakistan’s resolve to make a substantial impact both in the buildup and at the tournament itself.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6/10
Sufyan Moqim during a practice session at the ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7/10
Mohammad Haris sharpens his game at the nets.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8/10
Haris Rauf during a practice session at ICC cricket academy ground.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9/10
Pakistan’s Hasan Nawaz during a practice session at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10/10
Shaheen Shah Afridi dives during a training session at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai.