Will Pakistan players miss out on India-owned teams in The Hundred this season?

A senior ECB official told BBC Sport that an agent had been told interest in Pakistani players would be restricted to teams with no ties to the IPL. The development comes as The Hundred, running from July 21 to August 16, prepares for a significant salary boom following an influx of private investment into the tournament. IPL franchises have not engaged Pakistani cricketers since 2009, because of the long-running diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Tom Moffat, chief executive of the World Cricketers’ Association, urged the sport to reflect on what the situation signals. “Every player should have the right to fair and equal opportunity,” he said. “While employers have autonomy in recruitment, those decisions should always align with principles of fairness, equality, and respect.”

Pakistani men have previously featured in the competition — Imad Wasim turned out for Northern Superchargers, now rebranded as Sunrisers Leeds, last season, while Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf have all appeared in the tournament at various points. No Pakistani woman cricketer, however, has ever played in The Hundred.

