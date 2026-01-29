GOLD/FOREX
Global Village to host first ever PFL fighter open workout in Dubai

Watch Nurmagomedov and top fighters showcase their moves at Global Village

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
Dubai: In an exciting first for the venue, Global Village will host an Open Workout event featuring Professional Fighters League (PFL) athletes on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 6.15pm. The special showcase arrives just days before the highly anticipated PFL Championship takes center stage at Coca-Cola Arena on February 7.

The Main Stage will transform into an arena of athletic excellence as some of the sport's most accomplished fighters, Usman Nurmagomedov, Alfie Davis, Ramazan Kuramagomedov, and Shamil Musaev demonstrate their craft through live training sessions.

Under the guidance of host Dan Hardy, guests will experience the intensity of professional mixed martial arts as these world-class athletes move through grappling techniques and striking drills.

What makes this event truly special is its accessibility. While delivering the raw energy and skill of elite competition, the experience has been designed with families in mind, offering fans of all ages a rare glimpse into the dedication and discipline that defines championship-level fighting.

