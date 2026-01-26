Paddy Pimblett loses first UFC bout

Englishman defeated by unanimous decision against Justin Gaethje
Paddy Pimblett faced his first UFC loss following a war with Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 with the American becoming the new interim Lightweight Champion.
In what was the main event of the night Pimblett, known as “Paddy the Baddy” and Gaethje, “The Highlight” delivered a brutal, back-and-forth battle that went the full five rounds at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Gaethje, won by unanimous decision, with judges scoring it 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47.
Pimblett came out aggressive, kicking and striking from range and found early success, but Gaethje responded quickly cutting off the octagon with pressure and heavy punches. Gaethje dropped Pimblett with a powerful uppercut in the first round and followed up with ground-and-pound before Pimblett somehow climbed back to his feet.
Throughout the night, Gaethje’s relentless forward movement and powerful shots was what kept Pimblett on the back foot. He scored a number of knockdowns and frequently backed Pimblett into the cage. Despite taking heavy punishment which included nasty cuts and significant swelling around his eye, the liverpudlian refused to quit and continued trading blows.
Pimblett had his own moments, especially in the third and fourth round, where his striking and combinations briefly rattled Gaethje and showed he belonged in the fight. In the fourth round pimblett stunned the American, who grimaced after absorbing a clean shot.
Pimblett tried to mix in grappling and a late takedown attempt in the final round, but Gaethje defended it effectively and kept the fight standing.
When the final horn sounded, both men were visibly battered and soaked in sweat and blood. They embraced in respect after what could turn out to be one of the fights of the year. Pimblett’s toughness won admiration even in defeat, he had previously promised to stand and trade all five rounds and did exactly that.
In victory, Gaethje reclaimed the interim lightweight belt and immediately set his sights on a title unification bout with undisputed champion Ilia Topuria later in 2026.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox