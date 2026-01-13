"Spoiled Kids": UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov slams Real Madrid over Xabi Alonso dismissal

Khabib criticizes Real Madrid's decision to dismiss Xabi Alonso
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has launched a scathing attack on Real Madrid following the club's decision to part ways with manager Xabi Alonso, accusing the Spanish giants of bowing to "spoiled kids" and abandoning loyalty.
In a passionate Instagram post, the undefeated MMA champion and lifelong Real Madrid supporter didn't hold back his frustration with the club's treatment of Alonso.
"There is nothing like loyalty. 1 year ago they begged him. Now they fired him because of spoiled KIDS. Xabi, you are the BEST," Khabib wrote alongside a photo of Alonso celebrating with Bayer Leverkusen fans.
The post referenced reports from journalist Pepe Alvarez that Alonso had chosen to resign after power struggles within the dressing room became untenable. According to the reports, during the Spanish Super Cup, Alonso demanded Real Madrid's players form a guard of honour for Barcelona. Kylian Mbappé simply walked off the pitch, and the team followed him rather than their head coach, a humiliating moment that proved the the lack of respect for Alonso's authority.
Alonso's troubled relationship with Vinicius Junior had been well documented throughout his seven-month tenure. The Brazilian was benched in Real Madrid's second league game of the season and left out of the Champions League opener against Marseille, moves that sparked immediate tension.
The friction reached its peak during October's El Clásico when Vinicius reacted furiously to being substituted in the 72nd minute. He refused to acknowledge Alonso, threw his arms in the air, and stormed straight down the tunnel instead of taking his place on the bench. Though Vinicius later issued a public apology that notably omitted any mention of his manager, the damage to their relationship was irreparable.
Reports indicated that talks over a new contract for Vinicius, whose current deal expires in 2027, were on hold while Alonso remained in charge, with sources suggesting "no relationship exists" between the two.
Drawing from his combat sports experience, Khabib delivered a powerful message about respecting authority and team hierarchy.
"If you come into a gym or onto the pitch, it doesn't matter whether you're a fighter or a footballer, the head coach is in charge. But if the atmosphere inside your team doesn't allow everyone to follow your instructions, then you're definitely not on the right path."
He placed Alonso among the elite of modern coaching: "I believe Alonso is among the top 3 coaches in the modern game. If a team doesn't work with him, you need to change the players, not the coach."
Khabib's most damning assessment targeted Real Madrid's squad management. "I'm convinced no coach can cope with such a squad at Real. You need to get rid of the irregular players."
He also noted the lack of appreciation from some squad members: "Some Real Madrid players still have not thanked Xabi for his efforts."
For a fighter who built his career on discipline and loyalty, the situation at Real Madrid represents everything wrong with modern football's culture of entitlement. When stars become more important than the team and the institution, it creates an environment where leadership becomes impossible.
The UFC champion's message was clear: "Xabi, you are the BEST."
