Air Arabia launches direct Ras Al Khaimah–Yekaterinburg flight

Low-cost carrier will operate weekly non-stop flights on the new route

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Air Arabia launches direct Ras Al Khaimah–Yekaterinburg flight
Bloomberg

Dubai: Air Arabia has launched its first direct flight between Ras Al Khaimah and Yekaterinburg, expanding its network from the northern emirate and strengthening air links between the UAE and Russia.

The low-cost carrier will operate weekly non-stop flights on the new route, offering travelers from both destinations more options for business and leisure travel.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said the new route reflects the airline’s strategy to expand its footprint from Ras Al Khaimah while enhancing regional connectivity.

“The commencement of our new service to Yekaterinburg marks another step in expanding Air Arabia’s growing network from Ras Al Khaimah. This new route reinforces our commitment to offering our customers affordable and seamless connectivity while supporting both tourism and trade between the UAE and Russia,” Al Ali said.

More Moscow flights

The airline already operates regular flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Moscow. The new addition provides travelers with greater flexibility and contributes to the growing flow of visitors between the two countries.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft. Each plane features one of the most spacious economy-class seat configurations in the market. Passengers can access free in-flight entertainment through the “SkyTime” streaming service and purchase meals and snacks from the on-board “SkyCafe” menu.

Tickets for the Ras Al Khaimah–Yekaterinburg flights are available through Air Arabia’s website, call center, and authorized travel agencies.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
