Air Arabia launches direct Ras Al Khaimah–Yekaterinburg flight

“The commencement of our new service to Yekaterinburg marks another step in expanding Air Arabia’s growing network from Ras Al Khaimah. This new route reinforces our commitment to offering our customers affordable and seamless connectivity while supporting both tourism and trade between the UAE and Russia,” Al Ali said.

The low-cost carrier will operate weekly non-stop flights on the new route, offering travelers from both destinations more options for business and leisure travel.

Dubai: Air Arabia has launched its first direct flight between Ras Al Khaimah and Yekaterinburg, expanding its network from the northern emirate and strengthening air links between the UAE and Russia.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft. Each plane features one of the most spacious economy-class seat configurations in the market. Passengers can access free in-flight entertainment through the “SkyTime” streaming service and purchase meals and snacks from the on-board “SkyCafe” menu.

The airline already operates regular flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Moscow. The new addition provides travelers with greater flexibility and contributes to the growing flow of visitors between the two countries.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.