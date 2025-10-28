Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches direct flights to Damascus

The new route expands the low-cost carrier’s regional network and adds to its existing service from Sharjah to Damascus. The inaugural flight was welcomed at Damascus International Airport with a traditional water cannon salute, followed by a ceremony attended by representatives from Air Arabia, the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, and Damascus airport officials.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said the launch “complements our existing service from Sharjah and underscores Syria’s importance to Air Arabia’s regional network.” He added that the route “reflects our ongoing commitment to offering customers more travel options that combine affordability and convenience.”

According to the airline, the new connection aims to provide passengers with a more affordable and convenient option for travel between the two capitals. The route is expected to support both tourism and trade links between the UAE and Syria.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.