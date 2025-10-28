GOLD/FOREX
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches direct flights to Damascus

New route expands carrier’s network, adds to its existing service from Sharjah to Damascus

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
WAM

Dubai: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has started operating non-stop flights between Abu Dhabi and Damascus, marking its first direct service to Syria from the UAE capital.

The new route expands the low-cost carrier’s regional network and adds to its existing service from Sharjah to Damascus. The inaugural flight was welcomed at Damascus International Airport with a traditional water cannon salute, followed by a ceremony attended by representatives from Air Arabia, the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, and Damascus airport officials.

According to the airline, the new connection aims to provide passengers with a more affordable and convenient option for travel between the two capitals. The route is expected to support both tourism and trade links between the UAE and Syria.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said the launch “complements our existing service from Sharjah and underscores Syria’s importance to Air Arabia’s regional network.” He added that the route “reflects our ongoing commitment to offering customers more travel options that combine affordability and convenience.”

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi currently operates a fleet of 12 Airbus A320 aircraft, all configured for single-aisle operations and equipped with the airline’s in-flight entertainment and food services.

Tickets for the new Abu Dhabi–Damascus flights are now available through Air Arabia’s website, call centre, and authorised travel agents.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
