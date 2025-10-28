Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches direct flights to Damascus

New route expands carrier’s network, adds to its existing service from Sharjah to Damascus
Dubai: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has started operating non-stop flights between Abu Dhabi and Damascus, marking its first direct service to Syria from the UAE capital.
The new route expands the low-cost carrier’s regional network and adds to its existing service from Sharjah to Damascus. The inaugural flight was welcomed at Damascus International Airport with a traditional water cannon salute, followed by a ceremony attended by representatives from Air Arabia, the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, and Damascus airport officials.
According to the airline, the new connection aims to provide passengers with a more affordable and convenient option for travel between the two capitals. The route is expected to support both tourism and trade links between the UAE and Syria.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said the launch “complements our existing service from Sharjah and underscores Syria’s importance to Air Arabia’s regional network.” He added that the route “reflects our ongoing commitment to offering customers more travel options that combine affordability and convenience.”
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi currently operates a fleet of 12 Airbus A320 aircraft, all configured for single-aisle operations and equipped with the airline’s in-flight entertainment and food services.
Tickets for the new Abu Dhabi–Damascus flights are now available through Air Arabia’s website, call centre, and authorised travel agents.
