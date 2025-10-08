The new service strengthens air connectivity between the UAE and Syria, providing travellers with affordable and convenient travel options while supporting tourism and trade links across the region.

“This new service between Abu Dhabi and Damascus enhances regional connectivity and gives our customers greater access to key destinations across the Middle East,” he said. “As we grow our network from the UAE capital, we remain committed to supporting travel, trade, and tourism in the region.”

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi now serves over 30 destinations across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia. The carrier operates a modern fleet of 12 Airbus A320 aircraft. Tickets for the new Abu Dhabi–Damascus flights are available through the airline’s website, call centre, and travel agencies.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.