Three weekly flights to connect Abu Dhabi and Damascus, expanding regional air network
Dubai: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced a new route to Damascus, expanding its growing regional network.
Starting October 28, 2025, the airline will operate three weekly non-stop flights between Zayed International Airport and Damascus International Airport every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
The new service strengthens air connectivity between the UAE and Syria, providing travellers with affordable and convenient travel options while supporting tourism and trade links across the region.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said the launch reflects the airline’s continued network expansion strategy.
“This new service between Abu Dhabi and Damascus enhances regional connectivity and gives our customers greater access to key destinations across the Middle East,” he said. “As we grow our network from the UAE capital, we remain committed to supporting travel, trade, and tourism in the region.”
The Damascus route complements Air Arabia Group’s existing network, which already connects Syria through non-stop flights from Sharjah.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi now serves over 30 destinations across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia. The carrier operates a modern fleet of 12 Airbus A320 aircraft. Tickets for the new Abu Dhabi–Damascus flights are available through the airline’s website, call centre, and travel agencies.
