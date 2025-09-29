Air Arabia welcomes first Airbus A320neo in major fleet expansion

The new aircraft joins the low-cost carrier’s existing fleet of 83 Airbus A320 Family jets, marking a major milestone in the airline’s fleet expansion strategy. The order includes 73 A320neo, 27 A321neo, and 20 A321XLR aircraft, reflecting Air Arabia’s long-term plans to grow its network, strengthen sustainability initiatives, and enhance its position across key markets.

Sharjah: Air Arabia announced on Monday that it has received its first Airbus A320neo aircraft, the initial delivery from its order of 120 A320 Family aircraft placed with Airbus in 2019.

“As we continue to strengthen our fleet, we remain committed to operational efficiency, innovation, and sustainability, while ensuring comfort and value for our passengers,” he said.

The aircraft’s arrival was celebrated at Sharjah International Airport with a ceremony attended by Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, Sheikh Khalid Bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, and Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, along with senior officials from the airline and the airport.

This delivery represents Air Arabia’s second direct aircraft order with Airbus, following its 2007 purchase of 49 A320s. The new order will support operations across the airline’s multiple hubs in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Morocco, Egypt, and Pakistan (Fly Jinnah). Additional deliveries are expected by the end of 2025, further boosting fleet strength and supporting route expansion.

Air Arabia’s latest fleet expansion underlines its strategy to balance growth with sustainability while delivering affordable travel options. The airline said the introduction of the A320neo will enhance operational performance, support expansion into new markets, and ensure efficient service across its growing network.

The aircraft is configured in a single-class layout with 174 seats, offering one of the most generous seat pitches in the economy segment. With a range of up to six hours, it provides the flexibility to serve both regional and medium-haul destinations.

Powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines and featuring Airbus’s Sharklets, the A320neo is expected to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by up to 20 percent. These improvements align with Air Arabia’s commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency.

