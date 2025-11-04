Air Arabia launches first direct flight between Ras Al Khaimah and Kazan

Dubai: Air Arabia has inaugurated its first non-stop service between Ras Al Khaimah and Kazan, expanding connectivity between the UAE and Russia and marking another step in the airline’s growing operations from its northern emirate hub.

“The launch of our new service between Ras Al Khaimah and Kazan further strengthens Air Arabia’s presence in the Russian market. This new route underscores our commitment to offering customers affordable and reliable air travel while supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s continued growth as a key hub for tourism and trade,” he said.

The inaugural flight was celebrated at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport with a ceremony attended by representatives from Air Arabia and airport officials. The new route will operate weekly, offering passengers a direct and affordable travel option between the two cities.

The latest route to Kazan, one of Russia’s oldest and most dynamic cities, adds to the growing air links between the two countries and reflects the strong tourism and trade relations between the UAE and Russia.

Air Arabia said the new service aligns with its strategy to enhance Ras Al Khaimah’s role as an international aviation gateway. The airline continues to expand its network to offer travelers more affordable and direct connections across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

The Kazan route becomes Air Arabia’s third destination in Russia served from Ras Al Khaimah, alongside Moscow and Yekaterinburg. The expansion highlights growing demand for leisure and business travel between the UAE and Russian cities, as well as Ras Al Khaimah’s increasing appeal as a tourism and investment destination.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.