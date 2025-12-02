In a message shared on social media, he said: "To the people of the UAE, both citizens and residents alike, I congratulate you on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad and extend my sincere thanks for your contribution to our nation’s ongoing development. Through our collective efforts, the unity of our families, and the strength of our society, the UAE’s journey of progress will continue. May God grant you, and the blessed land of Zayed, enduring prosperity and wellbeing."