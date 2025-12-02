GOLD/FOREX
UAE President extends warm Eid Al Etihad wishes to citizens and residents

Sheikh Mohamed praises unity and contributions on 54th Eid Al Etihad

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
President hails unity and progress on UAE’s 54th National Day
President hails unity and progress on UAE’s 54th National Day

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan  has congratulated all residents and citizens on the UAE’s 54th National Day, praising their contribution to the nation’s continued progress.

In a message shared on social media, he said: "To the people of the UAE, both citizens and residents alike, I congratulate you on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad and extend my sincere thanks for your contribution to our nation’s ongoing development. Through our collective efforts, the unity of our families, and the strength of our society, the UAE’s journey of progress will continue. May God grant you, and the blessed land of Zayed, enduring prosperity and wellbeing."

The 54th Eid Al Etihad marks another milestone in the UAE’s nation-building journey, with leaders urging residents to continue working together with confidence towards long-term progress and stability.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed that empowering citizens to actively shape the country’s future remains a central priority, reflecting the UAE’s people-first approach. Citizens are regarded as the foundation and driving force of development, he said.

In his statement, he also highlighted the importance of preserving the UAE’s national identity, values, and the Arabic language. He called on all members of society, and particularly institutions responsible for education, culture, and social development, to prioritise moral and ethical education for younger generations.

The President concluded by reaffirming that the UAE welcomes all who contribute to its growth and prosperity, and extended his congratulations to the nation’s leaders and residents on this special occasion.

With inputs from WAM

