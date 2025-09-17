India’s Rana Group to invest $10 billion in UAE manufacturing hub

Once completed within five years, the hub will feature over 25 million square feet of industrial space. It will also integrate commercial, residential, and community facilities, such as hospitals, colleges, shopping complexes, banks, and warehouses.

The Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub, spread across 335 acres in Al Ghail Industrial Area, aims to reduce the UAE’s reliance on imports and increase its manufacturing sector’s contribution to the country’s $483 billion GDP.

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), known for its business-friendly environment, is hosting the project. Officials say the hub will strengthen bilateral economic ties and position the UAE as a hub for sustainable, high-tech manufacturing.

The development comes as Indian manufacturers look to the UAE as a base for exports, particularly after increased U.S. tariffs on Indian goods under President Donald Trump. By shifting production, companies can access U.S. markets under a “Made in the UAE” label, avoiding higher duties.

Rana Group will own and manage more than half of the 150 industries. Some units are expected to begin production within a year.

Dr. Darshan Rana, Chairman and Managing Director of Erisha E Mobility, said: “This project will stand at the forefront of the green energy revolution, significantly contributing to the UAE’s net-zero ambitions while fostering a self-sustainable future.”

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.