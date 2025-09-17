GOLD/FOREX
India’s Rana Group to invest $10 billion in UAE manufacturing hub

Project will generate $5 billion to $6 billion in annual turnover, creating 4,000 jobs

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Construction begins on the Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub, spread across 335 acres in Al Ghail Industrial Area.
Dubai: India’s Rana Group has begun construction of a $10 billion smart manufacturing hub in Ras Al Khaimah, marking one of the largest industrial investments in the UAE.

The project will house 150 industries and is expected to generate $5 billion to $6 billion in annual turnover while creating 4,000 jobs.

The Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub, spread across 335 acres in Al Ghail Industrial Area, aims to reduce the UAE’s reliance on imports and increase its manufacturing sector’s contribution to the country’s $483 billion GDP.

The industries will focus on advanced sectors including:

  • Electric and hydrogen vehicles

  • eVTOL flying taxis

  • Semiconductor production

  • Renewable energy technologies

Once completed within five years, the hub will feature over 25 million square feet of industrial space. It will also integrate commercial, residential, and community facilities, such as hospitals, colleges, shopping complexes, banks, and warehouses.

Dr. Darshan Rana, Chairman and Managing Director of Erisha E Mobility, said: “This project will stand at the forefront of the green energy revolution, significantly contributing to the UAE’s net-zero ambitions while fostering a self-sustainable future.”

Rana Group will own and manage more than half of the 150 industries. Some units are expected to begin production within a year.

The project partners include Capital Engineering Design, GHV Infra (EPC contractor), N3XUS (ESG and SDG consultant), and AINS Group (architects and PMC).

The development comes as Indian manufacturers look to the UAE as a base for exports, particularly after increased U.S. tariffs on Indian goods under President Donald Trump. By shifting production, companies can access U.S. markets under a “Made in the UAE” label, avoiding higher duties.

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), known for its business-friendly environment, is hosting the project. Officials say the hub will strengthen bilateral economic ties and position the UAE as a hub for sustainable, high-tech manufacturing.

Related Topics:
indiaRas Al Khaimah

