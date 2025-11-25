Ras Al Khaimah’s construction boom picks up pace

RAK Central is among the most prominent projects now shaping this vision. Positioned as Ras Al Khaimah’s future civic and commercial heart, the district links the industrial strength of RAKEZ with the lifestyle and tourism ecosystem centred on Al Marjan Island. The collaboration between RAKEZ and Al Marjan reflects a broader strategy to bring business, tourism and community living together within a unified urban framework. Once complete, RAK Central will house offices, service providers, public spaces and key infrastructure, forming a central hub that enhances business flow and strengthens the emirate’s ability to attract talent and investment. By bridging industrial capabilities with lifestyle-led development, the district reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal as a dynamic place to live, work and invest.