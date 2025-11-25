RAK Properties and United Al Saqer Group partner to launch One Facilities Management

New entity to redefine how spaces are operated, maintained, and evolved
RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer, and the United Al Saqer Group (UASG), one of the UAE’s leading multi-sector business groups, has joined hands to launch One Facilities Management (One FM).
Building on 20 years of excellence in real estate development, and nearly 50 years serving multiple sectors (through iFM, UASG’s FM arm), RAK Properties and UASG synergise to deliver world-class, technology-driven, and sustainable facilities management solutions across the region.
One FM’s service delivery platform will combine iFM’s technical depth and digital readiness with RAK Properties’ strong customer-centric approach, creating an operational model positioned for excellence, scalability, and long-term performance
One FM is uniquely placed to play a leading role in the growing facilities management market in the Northern Emirates through its integrated services offering.
The partnership combines RAK Properties strong local market knowledge and operational footprint with UASG’s global FM expertise, technical capabilities, and innovation-driven service delivery.
One Facilities Management aims to set new industry benchmarks by offering comprehensive, end-to-end FM solutions, including hard and soft facilities management, energy management, sustainability advisory, asset lifecycle planning, digital FM, CAFM & IoT-enabled monitoring, and specialised technical services.
The newly formed entity will focus on serving key sectors such as residential communities, commercial developments, mixed-use properties, industrial assets, hospitality, education, and healthcare, with an emphasis on safety, energy efficiency, service excellence, and customer experience.
The outsourced facilities management sector within the northern emirates is estimated to be worth Dh4.9 billion in 2025 based on a combination of projected RAK GDP growth and FM demand driven by major tourism projects. This market is expected to undergo a CAGR in excess of 7 per cent by the year 2030.
“We are proud to launch One Facilities Management, which we believe will take an immediate leadership role in the FM space in the northern emirates,” said Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties. “Our home emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is experiencing unprecedented growth across all areas of the real estate market, which represents a significant opportunity for an integrated facilities management entity to better serve the needs of developers and customers.”
Hazem Al Hamed, CEO ASPM/MD iFM, United Al Saqer Group, added: “As a shareholder in RAK Properties, it is natural for us to strengthen this partnership and channel nearly five decades of UASG’s experience into a unified FM platform. Through iFM’s technical depth, digital readiness, and operational capability, we are equipping One FM with the strength and scalability it needs from day one. This partnership positions One FM not only to support RAK Properties’ growing portfolio, but to confidently expand into the wider northern emirates market, capturing new opportunities, elevating service standards, and delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”
One FM offers strategic value proposition through, integration of global FM best practices and local operational excellence; commitment to ESG, decarbonisation, and sustainable asset lifecycle performance, investment in digital transformation, predictive maintenance, and talent development; and agile, scalable solutions aligned with regional market growth.
One Facilities Management headquarters will be based in Ras Al Khaimah, with operations expected to expand into other emirates in the coming years.
