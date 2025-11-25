RAK Properties and United Al Saqer Group partner to launch One Facilities Management

RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer, and the United Al Saqer Group (UASG), one of the UAE’s leading multi-sector business groups, has joined hands to launch One Facilities Management (One FM).

Building on 20 years of excellence in real estate development, and nearly 50 years serving multiple sectors (through iFM, UASG’s FM arm), RAK Properties and UASG synergise to deliver world-class, technology-driven, and sustainable facilities management solutions across the region.

One FM’s service delivery platform will combine iFM’s technical depth and digital readiness with RAK Properties’ strong customer-centric approach, creating an operational model positioned for excellence, scalability, and long-term performance

One FM is uniquely placed to play a leading role in the growing facilities management market in the Northern Emirates through its integrated services offering.

The partnership combines RAK Properties strong local market knowledge and operational footprint with UASG’s global FM expertise, technical capabilities, and innovation-driven service delivery.