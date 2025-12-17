GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

UAE traffic alert: Heavy delays on key Dubai routes including E11 and E311 Road

Google Maps shows traffic congestion on roads across these UAE roads

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Severe Traffic Delays Hit Dubai and Sharjah: Key Routes E11 and E311 Affected
Severe Traffic Delays Hit Dubai and Sharjah: Key Routes E11 and E311 Affected

Dubai: Commuters traveling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing severe delays this morning, Wednesday, December 17, with heavy traffic reported on several major roads. Google Maps indicates significant congestion, urging drivers to plan their routes carefully and consider alternatives.

The main pinch points include the E44 road towards Al Quoz 4 and the D63 near Dubai Hills Mall, where commuters are experiencing major slowdowns. Traffic is also particularly heavy on the E11 and E311 roads during the morning rush hour.

Heavy traffic has been reported in the Al Barsha area, while lighter conditions are noted in the Jebel Ali area. Notable delays are also occurring on the E311 road, especially near the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, as well as on the E44 road close to Jumeirah Village Triangle.

Within Sharjah, congestion is severe in several key areas, notably near Bu Shaghara, Al Majaz, and the Sahara Centre. Additionally, traffic is backed up in the Green Community Village area, adding to the city's delays.

Drivers are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution on the roads, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and be patient. Prioritising safety is essential during this morning's commute.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Motorists warned of long delays on major highways and industrial zones.

Traffic gridlock on major Sharjah–Dubai arteries

2m read
Traffic on Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road during heavy rain in Dubai.

Traffic alert: Dubai-Sharjah delays after accident

1m read
Congestion reported on Al Qusais Industrial Areas, Al Hamriya Port Road, and Dubai Airport Road.

Traffic alert: Rush hour crawls across Sharjah, Dubai

1m read
Traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road

Traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Zayed causes delays

1m read