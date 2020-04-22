Van offers government services on the go in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A video circulating on social media on Tuesday has brought the attention to a unique initiative by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. As many government offices work remotely during the 24-hour national sterilisation in Dubai, this ministry has brought its services to people’s doorsteps.

In the video, a UAE resident describes that she needed a service from the Ministry of Human Resources and was informed over the phone that the service would be coming to her in a van as part of a ‘Services at your doorstep’ initiative.

“A van from ‘Tas’heel’ [the ministry’s service center] arrived at my location. An Emirati employee from the ministry has come with a driver, she completed the services that I needed, and she was the cashier as well. Her name is Aisha Al Kaabi”, says the customer. In the video, she then opens the van doors showing a makeshift office at the back of the vehicle.

The makeshift office includes a fully functioning desk with a computer, two waiting chairs, a screen on the wall and even customer satisfaction devices to rate the services.

“The services are free,” says the UAE resident filming the video, “There are no additional charges. You are able to do some services online of course, but this is also a great and helpful service right at your own doorstep. I thank the UAE government for ensuring such comfortable living.”