CBSE’s new rules could change your exam results! Here are all the updates in one guide
Dubai: CBSE has announced key updates for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board exams, including 75% attendance linked to internal assessments, revised subject rules, and two-year program structures.
Registration for Class 9 and 11 via the Pariksha Sangam portal is now mandatory. Overseas schools, including those in the UAE, are exempt from APAAR ID, easing registration for Indian expat students.
The board has also introduced dual exams for Class 10, competency-based assessments, new skill-based electives for Class 12, and a 9-point grading scale, focusing on practical learning, technology use, and skill development.
The CBSE has announced new rules for Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2026, making 75% attendance mandatory for students to be eligible for results. Attendance is now directly linked to internal assessments, which are continuous throughout the two-year academic period. The circular also clarifies subject selection rules and emphasises that schools must have qualified teachers and proper infrastructure for all subjects.
Key points:
Attendance requirement: Minimum 75% attendance needed to appear in results.
Internal assessments: Continuous evaluation via class participation, periodic tests, projects, and activities.
Low attendance consequences: Students may be placed in ‘Essential Repeat’, requiring them to repeat the year or reappear for assessments.
Two-year structure: Class 10 covers Classes 9 & 10, Class 12 covers Classes 11 & 12.
Subject choices:
Class 10: Up to two additional subjects.
Class 12: Up to one additional subject.
School guidelines: Subjects must be taught over the entire two years, and schools must have qualified teachers and proper infrastructure.
CBSE has released registration guidelines for Class 9 and 11 students for the 2025-26 academic session. Registration is mandatory for students to appear in Class 10 and 12 board exams, and schools must complete the process via the Pariksha Sangam portal. Corrections can be made within a specified window, and violations may attract disciplinary action.
Key points:
Portal: Registration via Pariksha Sangam on CBSE’s official website.
Purpose: Mandatory for eligibility in Class 10 and 12 board exams.
Verification: Schools issue verification slips; corrections allowed Nov 14–28, 2025.
Class 10 exams: Two board exams annually starting 2026 (NEP 2020).
APAAR ID: Must be linked for each student (exemption for overseas schools).
Data accuracy: Correct names, dates of birth, and subject choices; no abbreviations.
Bonafide students only: No duplicate registrations or cross-board registrations.
Attendance: Minimum 75% attendance required.
Internal assessments: Must follow NEP’s continuous evaluation system.
Uploads: Student photos and signatures required before final submission.
Scholarships: Parents’ annual income may be collected; no proof required.
Compliance: Violations may lead to disciplinary action or disaffiliation.
Deadline: Registration portal closes at 11:59pm on the notified dates; no extensions except for transfers.
The CBSE has exempted overseas schools from implementing the APAAR ID, a new mandatory requirement for students registering for Class 10 and 12 board exams. This decision brings relief to thousands of Indian expat students, especially in the UAE, who were previously concerned about needing Aadhaar numbers for APAAR registration. The exemption also helps streamline registration for international schools with diverse student populations.
Key points:
APAAR exemption: Overseas CBSE schools not required to implement APAAR IDs.
Relief for NRI students: Students no longer need Aadhaar numbers for board exam registration.
Submission schedules: CBSE released two separate schedules for LOC submission and fee payment; last dates are the same for both.
Late fee warning: Fees paid after the scheduled deadline will incur automatic late charges.
Support for schools: CBSE assured overseas schools of guidance and support for registration and related procedures.
CBSE has released the Class 10 and 12 syllabus for 2025-26 with major reforms to modernise education, reduce stress, and promote skill-based learning. Key updates include a dual-exam system for Class 10, competency-based assessments, new Class 12 electives, and a 9-point grading scale, giving students more opportunities to excel while emphasising practical learning and critical thinking. Here are the key reforms and updates:
Students can take exams twice a year (February and April); the best score will count.
Emphasis on conceptual understanding, problem-solving, and real-world application rather than rote memorisation.
Marks divided into 60% board exams and 40% internal assessments (projects, tests, class participation).
Replacing the previous five-tier scale; top 12.5% students receive A1 grade.
Land Transportation Associate
Electronics and Hardware
Physical Activity Trainer
Design Thinking and Innovation
Students in technical streams (Informatics Practices, Computer Science, IT) can choose one elective.
Seven learning areas — Languages, Humanities, Mathematics, Sciences, Skill Subjects, General Studies, Health & Physical Education.
Continuous evaluation ensures projects, experiential learning, and inquiry-driven teaching are integral.
On-screen evaluation of answer sheets; potential biometric verification at exam centres for transparency.
Minimum 33% in each subject required.
Class 10: February and April 2026
Class 12: From February 17, 2026, with nearly 2 million students expected.
Promotes project-based assignments, technology-enabled education, and real-world skill development.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox