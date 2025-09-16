For CBSE 2026, Class 10 can take 2 additional subjects, but Class 12 limited to one
Dubai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released detailed guidelines for the registration of Class 9 and 11 students for the 2025-26 academic session.
Schools affiliated with the Board must complete the process via the Pariksha Sangam portal on CBSE’s official website, ensuring accuracy in student data. Registration is the first formal step for students who will appear in Class 10 and 12 board exams and also allows parents to verify details for corrections.
Two board exams for Class 10: Starting 2026, Class 10 students will face two board exams annually, as per NEP 2020.
Mandatory APAAR ID: Schools must link each student’s APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) ID while registering.
Verification slip system: After registration closes, schools will generate verification slips for students. Corrections can be made between 14–28 November 2025, after which no changes will be accepted.
Principals must hold meetings with teachers handling data entry to ensure accuracy.
Students and parents must be briefed on the importance of correct names, dates of birth, and subject choices.
Only bonafide students are to be registered; those registered will be the only ones eligible for the 2026-27 board exams.
Schools must also ensure:
Minimum attendance of 75%.
Internal assessments are completed under NEP’s continuous evaluation system.
No duplicate registration with another education board.
Data must be updated on the OASIS and HPE portals before registration.
No abbreviations allowed in names of students, parents, or teachers.
Subject choices must follow CBSE’s prescribed scheme.
Student photos and signatures must be uploaded before final submission.
Parents’ annual income details may be collected for scholarships, but no income proof should be demanded.
CBSE has warned that violations—such as unauthorised subject registrations, exceeding section strength, or ignoring affiliation bye-laws—may lead to action, including disaffiliation.
The registration portal will close at 11:59 PM on the notified dates. CBSE has made it clear that no extensions or corrections will be allowed after final submission, except in transfer cases.
