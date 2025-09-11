GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

India’s CBSE plans to launch international school in UAE, says education minister

Pradhan also announced that 12 CBSE schools here have joined India’s ATL movement

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
India’s CBSE plans to launch international school in UAE, says education minister
X / dpradhanbjp

Dubai: India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) plans to establish an international school in the UAE, Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

In reply to a question by Gulf News at a press conference held at the Indian Consulate in Dubai, Pradhan said CBSE is planning to commission an international board, and schools following that will open globally, including in the UAE.

However, he did not elaborate on the plan.

Currently, he said there are 109 CBSE schools in the UAE, which are now under the CBSE Regional Office and Centre of Excellence, located at the Consulate.

Atal tinkering lab

The minister also announced that 12 CBSE schools here have joined India’s Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) movement.

The Atal Tinkering Lab, an initiative of India’s Atal Innovation Mission, provides school students with a hands-on environment to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Designed as a hub for innovation and creativity, these labs equip students with modern tools such as 3D printers, robotics kits, and electronics boards, enabling them to prototype solutions for real-world problems. By fostering curiosity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, ATLs aim to nurture the next generation of innovators and future-ready leaders.

“They will be functioning with ATL self-financing but under government protocols,” Pradhan said.

The minister also held a meeting with principals and senior education leaders of CBSE schools at the Consulate. The event also included a celebration of India’s Teachers’ Day, which was on September 5.

Sajila SaseendranChief Reporter
Sajila is a powerhouse in UAE journalism, with over two decades of impactful reporting that has informed, empowered, and transformed lives. She is widely recognised as one of the most trusted voices on local affairs, particularly within the Indian expat community. From exposing scams and reuniting families to shifting policies and freeing jailed workers, Sajila’s stories often make front pages and a real-world difference. Once the only female crime reporter in Bangalore, India, she brought her razor-sharp news instincts to the UAE, covering everything from civic matters, health, education, and environment to stories that matter to both expats and Emiratis alike. She has covered the launch of iconic projects in Dubai and milestone national moments—from COP28, Expo 2020 Dubai, Presidential and Prime Ministerial visits, multiple visa amnesties and landmark space missions to plane crashes, tragic fires, accidents and COVID-19 crises. She broke the news of Indian actress Sridevi’s accidental drowning and did a literally out-of-the-world interview with UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, who went on to become a minister, live from the International Space Station.  Her storytelling blends deep editorial insight with compelling human interest, backed by an extensive network across officials and communities alike. Recognised with numerous journalism awards, Sajila doesn’t just report stories; she helps write the history of the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dharmendra Pradhan interacts with students and faculty during his visit to the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus on Wednesday.

IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi gets global hub for UAE students

2m read
Dharmendra Pradhan and Sara Musallam during their meeting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

More Indian schools, UAE–India student exchange planned

1m read
CBSE's new circular directly impacts Indian students studying in schools abroad, including thousands in the UAE. Photo used for illustrative purposes

Big CBSE announcement for Indian expat students in UAE

3m read
CBSE earlier this month made it mandatory for students to submit their APAAR IDs, which require Aadhaar numbers, while registering for the Grade 10 and 12 board exams. Photo used for illustrative purpose.

New CBSE rule: Do UAE students need Aadhaar, APAAR ID?

4m read