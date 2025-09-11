India’s CBSE plans to launch international school in UAE, says education minister

Pradhan also announced that 12 CBSE schools here have joined India’s ATL movement
Dubai: India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) plans to establish an international school in the UAE, Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.
In reply to a question by Gulf News at a press conference held at the Indian Consulate in Dubai, Pradhan said CBSE is planning to commission an international board, and schools following that will open globally, including in the UAE.
However, he did not elaborate on the plan.
Currently, he said there are 109 CBSE schools in the UAE, which are now under the CBSE Regional Office and Centre of Excellence, located at the Consulate.
The minister also announced that 12 CBSE schools here have joined India’s Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) movement.
The Atal Tinkering Lab, an initiative of India’s Atal Innovation Mission, provides school students with a hands-on environment to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Designed as a hub for innovation and creativity, these labs equip students with modern tools such as 3D printers, robotics kits, and electronics boards, enabling them to prototype solutions for real-world problems. By fostering curiosity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, ATLs aim to nurture the next generation of innovators and future-ready leaders.
“They will be functioning with ATL self-financing but under government protocols,” Pradhan said.
The minister also held a meeting with principals and senior education leaders of CBSE schools at the Consulate. The event also included a celebration of India’s Teachers’ Day, which was on September 5.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox