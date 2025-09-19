CBSE moves second Class 10 board exam to May: UAE schools weigh benefits, challenges

Gulf News had reported schools’ concerns about dual exam affecting academic year in April
Schools here have also weighed in on the benefits and challenges of the revised timetable.
Earlier this year, CBSE had announced a dual exam system for Class 10 from 2025, with a mandatory exam in February and an optional one in April.
Gulf News had reported schools’ concerns about running exams alongside the start of the new academic year in the UAE, when staff are already occupied with launching classes.
Under the original April schedule, UAE CBSE schools might have had to delay the start of Grade 11 until all Grade10 students completed their second exams, further complicating the academic calendar, this paper had highlighted.
According to the latest announcements from CBSE, the second exam will now be held in May, providing schools with some relief.
“We welcome this decision by the CBSE as a progressive step that truly places students’ aspirations at the centre,” said Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools in Dubai.
“By providing a structured second chance, the Board is acknowledging the diverse challenges students may face — from high-stakes sports commitments to unforeseen personal circumstances — and offering a compassionate, yet academically sound, solution,” he said.
According to Vasu, the move particularly holds promise for students who, due to unavoidable situations such as national-level sporting events or personal hardships, may not be able to perform to the best of their abilities during the first exam.
“With a second opportunity available, students and parents can breathe easier knowing that a single off day need not define a student’s academic journey.”
Qurat Ul Ain, Principal of International Indian School, Ajman, said the second session in May will be optional and is mainly intended for students aiming to improve their grades or for supplementary exams in cases of students who fail in one or two subjects.
“If a student fails in just one subject, they can appear for the May exam. Earlier, students appearing for compartment exams had to wait until July or August,” she explained.
However, she pointed out that students seeking verification of photocopies of exam papers and revaluation after the first exam in February are likely to face delays, as these processes can now only take place after the second exam results are released.
“So, students who are keen to get their first exam papers revaluated will have to wait,” she pointed out.
Dr Thakur S Mulchandani, School Director and Principal, Sunrise English Private School, Abu Dhabi, said the CBSE’s decision is aimed at reducing exam stress, supporting flexible learning, and offering students the benefit of retaining the best score from either attempt.
According to him, the dual-exam system represents a foundational step toward a low-stress and continuous learning model envisioned by India’s National Education Policy (NEP-2020).
“This decision is in line with NEP-2020’s recommendation to reduce the ‘high-stakes’ nature of board examinations and to introduce greater flexibility and student choice,” he pointed out.
“By offering students a second opportunity without penalty, CBSE aims to dismantle the long-standing pressure of a single, final exam and encourage year-round learning,” added Dr Mulchandani.
Shiny Davison, Principal, Woodlem Park School, Hamidiya in Ajman, also echoed that “the option of two board examinations annually will help reduce pressure and allow students to improve performance by retaining the better score.”
She said the introduction of a nine-point grading system, replacing the previous five-tier system, will ensure a more accurate and fair evaluation.
However, conducting board exams in May also poses some challenges to UAE schools, unlike in India, where schools are still closed at that time.
According to Davison, schools will have to overcome challenges such as teacher preparedness, calendar adjustments, and fair internal evaluation through planned training, structured assessments, and parental engagement.
Meanwhile, Ul Ain said: “For schools outside India, like in the UAE, the second exam in May poses challenges, including logistical difficulties and possibly added stress for students adapting to the new exam cycle.”
She said schools will have to assure full academic and emotional support to help learners adjust smoothly. “At the same time, parents have to be informed of the challenges and students will need to manage time effectively.”
If many students choose to sit the May exams, schools may have to adjust their timetables and teaching schedules significantly.
“Conducting two board examinations in schools chosen as exam centres will be logistically demanding. We can’t suspend classes for everyone when students from other schools are coming to us.”
Also, students appearing for the second exams in May will miss regular classes on exam days. “We will have to give them extra support through weekend or after-school sessions and that needs Ministry of Education’s approval,” said Ul Ain.
If the exam days fall on holidays also, schools will have to take special permission from the local educational authorities to conduct those exams.
Vasu said the implementation will require thoughtful planning. “Schools will need to consider logistics, classroom scheduling, and curriculum planning to ensure a smooth transition for students who opt for the second exam in May. Timely communication with parents and proactive academic planning will be key to minimising any disruptions.”
Ul Ain echoed that schools would have to plan and make necessary adjustments depending on the number of students opting for the second exam. “We will have to wait and watch how this pilot year goes, especially in the UAE context where the academic calendar is different,” she added.
CBSE has asked schools to conduct orientation programmes to inform parents about the new system, which also requires two submissions of the List of Candidates (LOC). Schools in the UAE have started following the instruction, with some calling for in-person orientation sessions and others issuing circulars to parents to explain the new process and implications.
