Dubai: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has initiated contingency measures to safeguard the Islamic Republic amid escalating tensions with the United States and Israel, according to a report published Sunday by The New York Times, which cited senior Iranian officials and individuals familiar with internal deliberations.

According to sources within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s political establishment cited by the newspaper, Larijani is preparing contingency frameworks for managing the country during a potential military confrontation with the United States, reflecting what officials described as heightened threat perceptions within Tehran’s leadership.

As part of these precautions, Khamenei has issued instructions to Larijani and a small circle of trusted political and military figures on mechanisms designed to ensure the survival of the state structure in the event of destabilising shocks — including his own possible assassination, the report noted.

Central to this strategy is what officials described as a multilayered succession architecture. Sources close to the leadership told the newspaper that Khamenei has established a four-layered replacement framework for key military and governmental positions, with each critical role assigned multiple designated successors.

The objective, according to the report, is to prevent decision-making paralysis or fragmentation in crisis conditions, particularly if senior leadership figures are incapacitated or lines of authority are disrupted.

While succession planning has long been a sensitive subject within Iran’s political system, the reported scale and urgency of these measures underscore the leadership’s concerns over a volatile regional security environment and the risks of direct confrontation with Washington or its allies.

Larijani, a veteran conservative politician and former Revolutionary Guards commander, is portrayed by officials as a trusted stabilising figure with deep ties across Iran’s security and clerical establishments. His growing prominence, the report indicated, has contrasted with the relatively subdued public profile of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Nonetheless, the report described him as one of the figures closest to Khamenei within the current system, alongside other influential personalities such as Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and senior adviser Ali Akbar Velayati.

Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group, quoted in the report, noted that the Supreme Leader’s role functions as both the system’s primary driving force and ultimate arbiter — a concentration of authority that would be difficult to replicate under any successor.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.