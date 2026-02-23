GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Khamenei takes steps to secure succession amid assassination fears as Larijani’s role grows: Report

Report highlights four-layered succession framework and crisis planning in Tehran

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The report said Khamenei has expanded the authority of Ali Larijani.
The report said Khamenei has expanded the authority of Ali Larijani.
AFP file

Dubai: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has initiated contingency measures to safeguard the Islamic Republic amid escalating tensions with the United States and Israel, according to a report published Sunday by The New York Times, which cited senior Iranian officials and individuals familiar with internal deliberations.

The report said Khamenei has expanded the authority of Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, tasking him with a central role in crisis coordination, wartime planning, and institutional continuity should Iran’s leadership structure face severe disruption.

According to sources within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s political establishment cited by the newspaper, Larijani is preparing contingency frameworks for managing the country during a potential military confrontation with the United States, reflecting what officials described as heightened threat perceptions within Tehran’s leadership.

The measures outlined in the report point to preparations for extreme scenarios, including the possibility of military strikes, assassinations, or communication breakdowns during conflict.

As part of these precautions, Khamenei has issued instructions to Larijani and a small circle of trusted political and military figures on mechanisms designed to ensure the survival of the state structure in the event of destabilising shocks — including his own possible assassination, the report noted.

Central to this strategy is what officials described as a multilayered succession architecture. Sources close to the leadership told the newspaper that Khamenei has established a four-layered replacement framework for key military and governmental positions, with each critical role assigned multiple designated successors.

The objective, according to the report, is to prevent decision-making paralysis or fragmentation in crisis conditions, particularly if senior leadership figures are incapacitated or lines of authority are disrupted.

In parallel, Khamenei has reportedly authorised a limited group of officials to exercise autonomous decision-making powers under extraordinary circumstances, such as wartime communication failures or leadership losses.

While succession planning has long been a sensitive subject within Iran’s political system, the reported scale and urgency of these measures underscore the leadership’s concerns over a volatile regional security environment and the risks of direct confrontation with Washington or its allies.

Internal power dynamics

The New York Times account further suggested that Larijani’s expanding responsibilities have coincided with a visible shift in Iran’s internal power dynamics.

Larijani, a veteran conservative politician and former Revolutionary Guards commander, is portrayed by officials as a trusted stabilising figure with deep ties across Iran’s security and clerical establishments. His growing prominence, the report indicated, has contrasted with the relatively subdued public profile of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Despite Larijani’s elevated status, questions surrounding Iran’s eventual succession remain unresolved.

Larijani is not a senior Shiite cleric — a traditional prerequisite for the position of Supreme Leader — a factor that continues to complicate speculation about long-term leadership outcomes.

Nonetheless, the report described him as one of the figures closest to Khamenei within the current system, alongside other influential personalities such as Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and senior adviser Ali Akbar Velayati.

Analysts caution that even with elaborate continuity planning, Iran’s political structure remains deeply centralised.

Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group, quoted in the report, noted that the Supreme Leader’s role functions as both the system’s primary driving force and ultimate arbiter — a concentration of authority that would be difficult to replicate under any successor.

For now, Khamenei remains firmly in control, but the reported preparations highlight Tehran’s efforts to insulate its leadership and institutions against an increasingly unpredictable strategic landscape.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
Donald Trumpiran nuclear programmeIran

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Firefighters stand on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford.

'Sewage crisis' hits USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier

2h ago2m read
UAE backs Kuwait over maritime sovereignty

UAE backs Kuwait over maritime sovereignty

1m read
Sun illuminates Ramses II statue in Egypt

Sun illuminates Ramses II statue in Egypt

1m read
This handout photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)'s official website Sepanews on February 17, 2026, shows a rocket being fired during a military exercise by members of the IRGC and navy in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran-US tensions: Hunter aircraft circles Hormuz Strait

3m read