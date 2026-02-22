“Why, under this pressure, with the amount of seapower and naval power over there, why haven’t they come to us and said, ‘We profess we don’t want a weapon, so here’s what we’re prepared to do’?” Witkoff said.

Axios reported that Trump could be open to a deal allowing limited Iranian nuclear enrichment if Tehran provides assurances that its programme leaves “no possible path” to a nuclear weapon. However, officials warned that the threshold for any agreement remains exceptionally high.

“President Trump will be ready to accept a deal that would be substantive and that he can sell politically at home,” a senior US official told the publication.

“What we are now talking about is how to make sure that Iran’s nuclear programme, including enrichment, is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever,” Araghchi said.

