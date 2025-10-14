Indian star batter has been living in London with his wife Anushka Sharma and children
Dubai: Star batter Virat Kohli has returned to India to join the national squad ahead of the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia, which kicks off on October 19.
Kohli, who has been living in London with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children, is back in India after nearly four months. His last appearance came during the Indian Premier League, where he played a key role in helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru secure the title.
He is set to link up with the team in Delhi before they depart for Perth on Wednesday. Kohli, who has retired from Test and T20I formats, has been named in India’s ODI squad for the series — his first outing in the national jersey since India’s Champions Trophy win in March.
The 36-year-old will play under newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill, who takes over the reins from Rohit Sharma. Interestingly, Rohit has also stepped away from Tests and T20Is but will return to action for this ODI series after a six-month break.
India’s white-ball tour of Australia begins with the first ODI at Perth Stadium on October 19, followed by matches at the Adelaide Oval on October 23 and the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. The series will then transition into a five-match T20I leg starting October 29.
The last time India toured Australia for a bilateral ODI series was in 2020—21, where they lost 2-1 but bounced back to win the T20Is by the same margin.
With the next ODI World Cup still two years away and both Kohli and Rohit showing signs of decline — Kohli now 36 and Rohit 38 — their long-term future remains uncertain. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has called the series a crucial test for the veteran duo, suggesting that strong performances against Australia could be vital for their chances of featuring in the 2027 World Cup.
