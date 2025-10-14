With the next ODI World Cup still two years away and both Kohli and Rohit showing signs of decline — Kohli now 36 and Rohit 38 — their long-term future remains uncertain. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has called the series a crucial test for the veteran duo, suggesting that strong performances against Australia could be vital for their chances of featuring in the 2027 World Cup.

He is set to link up with the team in Delhi before they depart for Perth on Wednesday. Kohli, who has retired from Test and T20I formats, has been named in India’s ODI squad for the series — his first outing in the national jersey since India’s Champions Trophy win in March.

Kohli, who has been living in London with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children, is back in India after nearly four months. His last appearance came during the Indian Premier League, where he played a key role in helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru secure the title.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.