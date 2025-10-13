GOLD/FOREX
Cricket

UAE lose to Oman in another thrilling World Cup qualifier clash

Just a day earlier, UAE had lost closely to Nepal by only one run

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Oman players celebrate a UAE wicket.
Oman players celebrate a UAE wicket.
X

Dubai: Luck deserted the UAE once again as they suffered a heartbreaking loss to Oman in another nail-biting clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia Pacific Qualifier in Muscat on Monday.

In a tense finale, Oman required 12 runs in the final over. Nadeem Khan held his nerve, smashing a boundary and a six off Muhammad Arfan to seal a dramatic five-wicket win for the hosts.

Just a day earlier, UAE had come painfully close against Nepal, falling short by just one run in another down-to-the-wire contest.

With back-to-back defeats, the UAE now sit third in the Super Six standings with two points. Oman lead the table with three wins from three matches (six points), followed by Nepal with four.

Batting first, UAE were dealt an early blow as Sunday’s star performer, Jonathan Figy, departed for a duck. Despite a steady 22 off 35 balls from captain Muhammad Waseem, the UAE innings struggled for momentum as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

However, late contributions from Muhammad Arfan (17), Harshit Kaushik (19), Dhruv Parashar (17), and a crucial unbeaten 18 from Zahid Ali helped the UAE post a modest yet competitive 112 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Oman’s chase got off to a flying start thanks to a brisk 33 off 23 balls from skipper Jatinder Singh. But UAE bowlers struck back with timely breakthroughs, dragging the game into the final over.

Just when a comeback looked possible, Nadeem Khan delivered the knockout blows — his quickfire 20 off 16 balls, including two fours and three towering sixes, guiding Oman to a thrilling victory.

Brief scores: Oman beat UAE by five wickets. UAE 112/7 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 22, Muhammad Arfan 17, Harshit Kaushik 19, Dhruv Parashar 17, Zahid Ali 18 not out). Oman 113/5 in 19.4 overs (Jatinder Singh 33, Nadeem Khan 30 not out).

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

