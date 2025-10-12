World Cup qualifier: UAE fall agonisingly short as Nepal clinch thrilling one-run win

Dipendra Singh Airee takes a hat-trick in the last three deliveries to crush UAE’s hopes
Dubai: The UAE came heartbreakingly close but couldn’t cross the finish line, falling to Nepal by just one run in a nail-biting encounter at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia Pacific Qualifier on Sunday.
Chasing 141 for victory, the match went down to the wire with UAE needing 10 runs in the final over. However, a dramatic hat-trick by Dipendra Singh Airee in the last three deliveries crushed UAE’s hopes and sealed a memorable win for Nepal.
Opting to bat first, Nepal got off to a solid start with openers putting on 56 runs. Kushal Bhurtel was the first to depart after scoring 28 off 26 balls. Captain Rohit Paudel added 20 before falling, while Aasif Sheikh anchored the innings with a steady 51 off 47 balls, including four boundaries and a six.
Despite the strong start, Nepal’s middle and lower order couldn’t capitalise, and they finished at 140 for six in their 20 overs.
In response, UAE’s chase began shakily with the early dismissal of captain Muhammad Waseem. But a crucial 81-run partnership between Jonathan Figy (19 off 29) and Alishan Sharafu (58 off 40, 3 fours, 5 sixes) steadied the innings.
The momentum shifted sharply after Figy’s dismissal, triggering a middle-order collapse. From 83 for two, UAE slumped to 96 for six. Dhruv Parashar kept hopes alive with a blistering 32 off 18, but with 10 needed off the last over, Airee’s stunning hat-trick sealed the deal for Nepal.
The loss ended UAE’s winning streak, after they had earlier defeated Qatar by seven wickets and Malaysia by six wickets.
