GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

World Cup qualifier: UAE fall agonisingly short as Nepal clinch thrilling one-run win

Dipendra Singh Airee takes a hat-trick in the last three deliveries to crush UAE’s hopes

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Nepal players celebrate their thrilling win over UAE.
Nepal players celebrate their thrilling win over UAE.
X

Dubai: The UAE came heartbreakingly close but couldn’t cross the finish line, falling to Nepal by just one run in a nail-biting encounter at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia Pacific Qualifier on Sunday.

Chasing 141 for victory, the match went down to the wire with UAE needing 10 runs in the final over. However, a dramatic hat-trick by Dipendra Singh Airee in the last three deliveries crushed UAE’s hopes and sealed a memorable win for Nepal.

Opting to bat first, Nepal got off to a solid start with openers putting on 56 runs. Kushal Bhurtel was the first to depart after scoring 28 off 26 balls. Captain Rohit Paudel added 20 before falling, while Aasif Sheikh anchored the innings with a steady 51 off 47 balls, including four boundaries and a six.

Despite the strong start, Nepal’s middle and lower order couldn’t capitalise, and they finished at 140 for six in their 20 overs.

In response, UAE’s chase began shakily with the early dismissal of captain Muhammad Waseem. But a crucial 81-run partnership between Jonathan Figy (19 off 29) and Alishan Sharafu (58 off 40, 3 fours, 5 sixes) steadied the innings.

The momentum shifted sharply after Figy’s dismissal, triggering a middle-order collapse. From 83 for two, UAE slumped to 96 for six. Dhruv Parashar kept hopes alive with a blistering 32 off 18, but with 10 needed off the last over, Airee’s stunning hat-trick sealed the deal for Nepal.

The loss ended UAE’s winning streak, after they had earlier defeated Qatar by seven wickets and Malaysia by six wickets.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Crazy celebrations in Dubai streets as India win

Crazy celebrations in Dubai streets as India win

2m read
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025.

Our goal is to win the Asia Cup, Shaheen Afridi says

2m read
Pakistan, Sri Lanka lock horns in must-win Asia Cup tie

Pakistan, Sri Lanka lock horns in must-win Asia Cup tie

3m read
Fans pose before entering the stadium in Dubai.

No one-sided clash, please; Fans want thrilling contest

2m read