It’s surprising Pakistan backed out: Sourav Ganguly on India match boycott

Dubai: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said he was surprised by Pakistan’s decision to boycott the match against India on February 15 in Colombo.
“Backing out of a World Cup for what. They are playing in Sri Lanka, in any case. I am surprised of Pakistan backing out. In a World Cup, every point is important,” Ganguly said.
Pakistan had earlier announced a boycott of its fixture against India in support of Bangladesh’s decision not to travel to India for the tournament.
Before the start of the tournament, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav had made it clear that the Indian team was fully prepared to go ahead with their much-anticipated World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, which is scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.
Speaking during the Captains’ Media Briefing in Colombo on Thursday, Suryakumar stressed that India’s stance remains unchanged ahead of the Group A fixture against Pakistan scheduled for February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
“Our mindset is clear — we will play. Our flight is booked, and we are going. Rest, they can see for themselves. Their decision is not in my control,” Suryakumar said, according to ICC. “We played Asia Cup (2025), we played them (Pakistan) at a neutral venue. We are ready and going to Colombo. We have been told we have a game on 15th Feb.”
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to run from February 7 to March 8, with India opening their campaign against the USA on February 7 before facing their second group match on February 12.
With inputs from ANI
