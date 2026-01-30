GOLD/FOREX
U-19 World Cup: Why India-Pakistan match is crucial for semi-finals qualification

Final Super Six fixture will be played on Sunday at the Queens Sports Club in Zimbabwe

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be again in focus in the important match against Pakistan
Dubai: The high-stakes clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC U-19 World Cup Super Six stage is set to be a decisive encounter, especially for Pakistan, with a semi-final berth hanging in the balance.

The final Super Six fixture will be played on Sunday at the Queens Sports Club in Zimbabwe. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India have been clinical throughout the tournament, registering dominant victories over the USA, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in the group stage before defeating hosts Zimbabwe.

India and England currently occupy the top two positions in Group 2 with six points each, while Pakistan sit third with four points. India enjoy an advantage due to their superior net run rate, making the remaining Super Six matches extremely crucial.

All three contenders from Group 2 have one match left. England face New Zealand today, while India take on Pakistan on Sunday. Although India and England remain favourites to qualify for the semi-finals, Pakistan are still in contention, with their fate closely tied to the England vs New Zealand result.

England vs New Zealand scenarios

If England beat New Zealand, they will seal their place in the semi-finals, turning the India vs Pakistan clash into a virtual quarter-final. A win or even a washout will be enough for India to progress. Pakistan, however, would need a massive victory to qualify, as India’s impressive net run rate of 3.337 gives them a significant edge even if points are level.

If England lose to New Zealand, their net run rate will take a hit, leaving them dependent on the outcome of India vs Pakistan. Pakistan’s chances improve in this scenario, as they could potentially eliminate England as well. If India win or the match ends with no result, Pakistan will be eliminated regardless of net run rate. A heavy Pakistan victory could even knock India out, but if the margin is not substantial, India and England will both advance.

From Group 1, defending champions Australia have already secured a semi-final spot, while Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are battling for the remaining place.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
