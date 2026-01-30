U-19 World Cup: Why India-Pakistan match is crucial for semi-finals qualification

If England lose to New Zealand, their net run rate will take a hit, leaving them dependent on the outcome of India vs Pakistan. Pakistan’s chances improve in this scenario, as they could potentially eliminate England as well. If India win or the match ends with no result, Pakistan will be eliminated regardless of net run rate. A heavy Pakistan victory could even knock India out, but if the margin is not substantial, India and England will both advance.

If England beat New Zealand, they will seal their place in the semi-finals, turning the India vs Pakistan clash into a virtual quarter-final. A win or even a washout will be enough for India to progress. Pakistan, however, would need a massive victory to qualify, as India’s impressive net run rate of 3.337 gives them a significant edge even if points are level.

All three contenders from Group 2 have one match left. England face New Zealand today, while India take on Pakistan on Sunday. Although India and England remain favourites to qualify for the semi-finals, Pakistan are still in contention, with their fate closely tied to the England vs New Zealand result.

