Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026

Hamstring injury forces Australia quick to miss tournament in India and Sri Lanka

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Australia's Josh Hazlewood
Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 due to a hamstring injury, dealing a blow to the team ahead of the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

The competition begins on February 7, with Australia set to open their campaign against Ireland in Colombo.

Hazlewood, 35, had been named in the squad, but national selector Tony Dodemaide confirmed that the paceman would not recover in time, ESPNcricinfo reported.

“We were hopeful Josh would be back to full fitness by the Super Eights, but the latest advice suggests he still needs more time,” Dodemaide said. “Pushing him too hard would carry too much risk. We won’t name a replacement straight away. We believe we are well covered for the early matches and will review our options as the tournament progresses.”

Hazlewood’s absence adds to Australia’s concerns, with captain Pat Cummins also sidelined through injury. The Mitchell Marsh-led side now has limited pace options at the start of the tournament. Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis are the only fully fit frontline fast bowlers in the squad, while reserve seamer Sean Abbott could be drafted in if needed.

Australia will lean on their spin attack, with Adam Zampa, Matt Kuhnemann and Cooper Connolly expected to play key roles in subcontinent conditions.

Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa; Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
