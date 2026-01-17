Ronaldo fails to score but Al Nassr close gap on Al Hilal in title race

However, individually, it was a frustrating evening for Cristiano Ronaldo, who failed to add to his 16-goal league tally despite having opportunities. The Portuguese icon thought he had assisted Mohamed Simakan for an early opener, only to see it ruled out for offside. Ronaldo then had a goal of his own disallowed and saw a penalty appeal waved away after straying offside in the buildup. Sadio Mane, who received a hero's reception after returning as an AFCON champion, had a good game.