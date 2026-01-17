GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Ronaldo fails to score but Al Nassr close gap on Al Hilal in title race

Al Nassr have cut the gap to five points, while Al Hilal face a tough fixture next

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The three points keep Al Nassr firmly in the hunt as the Saudi Pro League title race heats up.
The three points keep Al Nassr firmly in the hunt as the Saudi Pro League title race heats up.
AFP-FAYEZ NURELDINE

Al Nassr moved level on points with Al Ahli and closed to within five points of Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Al Taawoun at Al-Awwal Park on Monday evening.

Jorge Jesus's side dominated proceedings from the opening whistle but struggled to convert their superiority into goals. The breakthrough finally arrived in the first half through an unfortunate Mohammed Al Dossary own goal, which proved enough to secure a third consecutive league victory.

The result couldn't have come at a better time for Al Nassr, who capitalized on Al Hilal's surprising 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Al Riyadh the previous night to inject fresh momentum into the title race.

However, individually, it was a frustrating evening for Cristiano Ronaldo, who failed to add to his 16-goal league tally despite having opportunities. The Portuguese icon thought he had assisted Mohamed Simakan for an early opener, only to see it ruled out for offside. Ronaldo then had a goal of his own disallowed and saw a penalty appeal waved away after straying offside in the buildup. Sadio Mane, who received a hero's reception after returning as an AFCON champion, had a good game.

The 40-year-old pushed relentlessly for his name on the scoresheet but was thwarted by both the linesman's flag and Al Taawoun goalkeeper Mailson's heroics, who had a tremendous game. With Al Ahli's English striker Ivan Toney breathing down his neck on 15 goals in the golden boot race, Ronaldo will be eager to return to increase the lead further.

The three points keep Al Nassr firmly in the hunt as the Saudi Pro League title race heats up. Al Nassr's next league game is on Friday, when they travel to face 13th placed Al Kholood, while Al Hilal have a tough away fixture against in form Al Qadisiyah on Thursday.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
footballCristiano Ronaldo

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Al Hilal have gone from being four points behind Al Nassr after Matchweek 11 to now holding a seven point lead at the top.

Ronaldo scores but Al Nassr lose, Al Hilal seven clear

3m read
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr FC and Al-Qadsiah at al-Awwal Park stadium in Riyadh on January 8, 2026.

CR7 scores his 958th but his title dream is fading

3m read
Ronaldo's Al Nassr lost their first game of the season against Al Ahli

Ronaldo's missed opportunity costs Al Nassr

3m read
Al Hilal are gaining real momentum in the Saudi Pro League

Al Hilal are just 2 points behind Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

2m read