It’s important players are more open about mental health: Nick Krygios

On the next generation rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner he said, “It’s great for tennis. They’re both incredible athletes and competitors and rivalries like that are what push the sport forward. It’s exciting for fans and shows that tennis is in a really strong place for the future.”

“Maybe, but hindsight is always easy. I gave everything I had during that run, and reaching a Wimbledon final is something I’m very proud of. Every experience teaches you something and those lessons stay with you as a player,” he said

Kyrgios who lost in the final of the Wimbledon in 2022 to Novak Djokovic has often spoken on how his life went into a turmoil after the loss. He agreed a slightly different approach during that match could have earned him the title.

“It’s extremely tough. The pressure, travel, expectations and constant scrutiny can be overwhelming. I think it’s important that players are more open about it and that the sport continues to support mental wellbeing. It’s just as important as physical health,” he said when asked about mental health for players on circuit.

“I’m really looking forward to it. Aryna is World No 1 for a reason. She’s powerful, competitive and mentally tough. That’s exactly the kind of challenge I enjoy. It’s going to be a fun but very serious match and I think fans will be surprised by how competitive it is,” he added.

“Right now, my focus is on getting my body right and enjoying being back on court. The Australian Open is obviously a tournament that means a lot to me, but we’ll take things step by step and make the right decisions at the right time,” he told Gulf News when asked about playing at the Australian Open.

Now it has further gained traction after he has been confirmed to play at the Brisbane International after he received a wildcard entry for the next month’s event. Fitness issues have restricted the Australian to just five singles matches in 2025, with his most recent a second-round defeat to Karen Khachanov at the Miami Open in March. He will also compete in the Kooyong Classic warm-up exhibition event in Melbourne in January as he works towards a potential return to the Australian Open.

