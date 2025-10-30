Alex Eala falls to Victoria Mboko in Hong Kong Tennis Open thriller

Mboko will next face Russia's Anna Kalinskaya, who made quick work of Zhang Shuai
The 20-year-old fought tooth and nail but ultimately fell to Canadian third seed Victoria Mboko, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a match that had momentum swings, gutsy rallies, and raw emotion.
Eala came out firing in the opening set, playing sharp and aggressive tennis to take it 6-3. But Mboko quickly found her rhythm and leveled the match by claiming the second set by the same scoreline.
The third set turned into an absolute battle. Eala surged ahead 4-1, looking every bit the player who would close out the match. But Mboko had other plans. The Canadian dug deep and reeled off five straight games to snatch the set 6-4 and book her spot in the quarterfinals.
Mboko will next face Russian sixth seed Anna Kalinskaya, who made quick work of Zhang Shuai, 6-0, 6-1.
After the grueling contest, Mboko was gracious in victory. 'I wanna first congratulate Alex for an amazing match. It's never easy to play one of your friends,' she said. 'And I've known her for such a long time, so that made it a little bit emotional.'
Though the loss stings, Eala can hold her head high. The Filipina star enjoyed strong support from kababayans in the stands, who cheered her on every step of the way.
After a grueling stretch of back-to-back tournaments, Eala will finally get some well-earned rest. She's set to take two months off to recharge and retrain before gearing up for the 2026 Australian Open in January, the first Grand Slam of the new season.
