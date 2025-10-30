Alex Eala falls to Victoria Mboko in Hong Kong Tennis Open thriller

The 20-year-old fought tooth and nail but ultimately fell to Canadian third seed Victoria Mboko, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a match that had momentum swings, gutsy rallies, and raw emotion.

Dubai : Filipina tennis star Alex Eala closed out her 2025 season with a heartbreaking three-set loss in the second round of the Hong Kong Tennis Open on Thursday, October 29.

After a grueling stretch of back-to-back tournaments, Eala will finally get some well-earned rest. She's set to take two months off to recharge and retrain before gearing up for the 2026 Australian Open in January, the first Grand Slam of the new season.

Though the loss stings, Eala can hold her head high. The Filipina star enjoyed strong support from kababayans in the stands, who cheered her on every step of the way.

After the grueling contest, Mboko was gracious in victory. 'I wanna first congratulate Alex for an amazing match. It's never easy to play one of your friends,' she said. 'And I've known her for such a long time, so that made it a little bit emotional.'

The third set turned into an absolute battle. Eala surged ahead 4-1, looking every bit the player who would close out the match. But Mboko had other plans. The Canadian dug deep and reeled off five straight games to snatch the set 6-4 and book her spot in the quarterfinals.

Eala came out firing in the opening set, playing sharp and aggressive tennis to take it 6-3. But Mboko quickly found her rhythm and leveled the match by claiming the second set by the same scoreline.

