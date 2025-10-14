GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Alex Eala makes another early exit in her Asian run

Filipino tennis star loses to Tereza Valentova in opening round of Japan Open

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala
File

Dubai: Filipino tennis star Alex Eala continued to struggle in her Asian swing, making another early exit — this time at the Japan Open 2025 in Osaka. The 20-year-old fell to rising Czech player Tereza Valentova, ranked No 78 in the world, in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, on Tuesday.

This marks Eala’s second early exit in October, following her defeat in the qualifying round of the WTA 500 Wuhan Open in China, where she lost a three-set battle to Japanese rival Moyuka Uchijima on October 4.

Valentova, just 18 years old and a standout from the junior ranks, came out firing in Osaka — winning the first four games and breaking Eala three times to dominate the opening set. The Czech maintained her momentum in the second, racing to a 3-0 lead. Though Eala briefly fought back by winning two of the next three games, Valentova closed it out confidently to seal the match.

The Czech teen has been on a breakout season, capturing two WTA 125 titles and reaching the second round of both the French Open and US Open. Her stellar run has seen her ranking soar from No 241 at the start of the year to No 78.

Despite the back-to-back setbacks, Eala, currently ranked World No 54, still has two more chances to turn things around. She’s scheduled to compete in the Guangzhou Open on October 20 and the Hong Kong Tennis Open on October 27.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Tennis: Alex Eala is closer than ever to the WTA Top 50

Tennis: Alex Eala is closer than ever to the WTA Top 50

2m read
Alex Eala enters the WTA 125 event as the fourth seed.

Alex Eala begins Suzhou Open campaign against Kawa

1m read
Alexandra Eala is currently ranked No. 58 in the world.

Alexandra Eala eases into Jingshan Open semi-finals

1m read
Alex Eala powers past Aliona Falei in Jingshan Open

Alex Eala powers past Aliona Falei in Jingshan Open

2m read