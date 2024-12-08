Abu Dhabi: Lando Norris produced a flawless performance to clinch the F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and give McLaren Racing their first world title after 26 years at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday.

"We are the world champions," Lando Norris echoed on the team radio after taking the chequred flag to win the race in Abu Dhabi. The words summed up the trouble that the British ace had to endure this season and in the finale.

Starting from pole, the Brit kept the Ferrari duo — Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc— at bay to ensure the slender lead is preserved to give the constructors title to his team, who had previously won the title in 1998.

Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri finished behind the Ferraris in fourth to end a successful campaign for McLaren.

McLaren suffer early scare

After Max Verstappen clinched his straight fourth world drivers’ title in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, the entire focus was on the team championship with McLaren in pole position with a 21-point lead over Ferrari ahead of the final race. But Norris' win took the British team’s points tally to 666 with Ferrari finishing way behind at 652.

The difference could have been narrower when McLaren’s hopes suffered a blow after a dramatic start. Verstappen was aggressive at lights out, the fourth-placed Red Bull off the grid sneaking up the inside of Oscar Piastri, who started on the front row alongside his McLaren teammate and pole-sitter Norris.

Four-time world champion Verstappen’s Red Bull made contact with Piastri’s car at turn one, forcing the Australian into the pits for repairs to leave him trailing the race.

10-second penalty

“Yep, move of a world champion that one” Piastri sarcastically told his team.

Verstappen picked up a 10-second penalty for the incident by the stewards. Piastri was then handed an identical punishment for an incident involving Franco Colapinto’s Williams.

However, Norris ensured that there were no hurdles in clinching the championship. It’s been a dream season for Norris, who was not even born the last time McLaren won the constructors’ title. “Congrats to everyone. Incredible, so proud of you all you all deserve this. Thank you, it’s been a special one. Next year is going to be my year too,” he added.

Norris, who began his F1 career with McLaren in 2019, claimed his first podium in Austria in the following year and finished the season ninth, improving on his 11th position in his first year. From there, it was a steady progress with a Pole Postion win in the following year to finishing second behind world champion Verstappen with 374 points.