Abu Dhabi: American singer and Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine demonstrated why he’s one of music’s most enduring frontmen with a spectacular performance at the F1 After-Race Concert in Abu Dhabi on Friday night.

Delivering a setlist packed with Maroon 5’s greatest hits, including “Memories”, “Sugar”, and "Girls Like You", the heavily-tattooed Levine maintained high energy from the first note to the last.

His stage presence was magnetic as he glided effortlessly across the stage, engaging with fans like a seasoned pro. He spun, danced, and reached out to the audience, making the massive venue feel intimate. The singer’s high-octane energy didn’t waver for a second, and his interactions added a personal touch to the night.

Maroon 5 proves that they know how to work the crowd in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Adding to the evening's charm was Levine’s witty banter.

Introducing his band with a twinkle in his eye, he quipped, “He introduced his band saying they have won five Grammys; I am here to be less humble for him. He has two more Grammys than Maroon 5. Or we have eight Grammys between all of us. I like to prefer half glass full kind of guy.”

His banter which was lapped up by his ardent fans, showcased his easy rapport and ability to connect beyond music. At one point, Levine paused to soak in the moment, declaring, “I truly have the best job in the world,” with a smile that reflected genuine gratitude. In a heartwarming highlight, he gave a special shoutout to a fan named Tamara, calling her his “super-duper fan". He said she knew all the lyrics of his every song and that made him feel cherished.