Max Verstappen comes to Abu Dhabi as the 2024 Formula One champion. The Dutchman sewed up his fourth title two races ago in Las Vegas, but the second place is still up for grabs as Lando Norris fights to stave off Charles Leclerc. With only eight points separating them, the clash will be the highlight as the F1 caravan rolls into Yas Marina.

More excitement is in store at the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. McLaren are leading the Constructors’ title race, but Ferrari are breathing down their necks, a mere 21 points adrift. All that could change when F1 cars scream around the Yas track for a twilight finish.

Verstappen has been unstoppable in Abu Dhabi since 2020. After the controversial championship win of 2021, which dethroned Lewis Hamilton, the Red Bull driver has lorded over the F1 tracks with three championships, which included a dominant season last year, winning 19 of the 22 races. The Dutchman may have only won nine races this year, but that was enough to land his fourth championship.

There was no stopping Verstappen, especially after the masterclass on the wet track in Brazil, which came on the back of 10 winless races. While the Dutchman’s superiority remained undiminished, Red Bull faded from the Constructors’ race. Sergio Perez endured such a nightmarish first half of the season that the Red Bull’s 1-2 of past years became a memory.

Perez’s erratic form cast a shadow on Verstappen’s performance, leaving him little room for error in the scramble for points. Red Bull’s car troubles hampered the Mexican’s inability to take the fight to the rival teams, jeopardising the team’s title hopes.

Red Bull struggled with their car, leading to race incidents that included a DNF (Did Not Finish) in Melbourne. Australia. Adding to their woes was the improved efficiency of rival cars as they were comprehensively outpaced by McLaren and Ferrari, who are now chasing the Constructors’ championship. They challenged Verstappen and Perez in conditions unsuited for the RB20 (the 2024 car). And the result is a shot at the team title.

With the drivers’ title in the bag and the team title out of Red Bull’s sight, Verstappen is under no pressure in Abu Dhabi. That wouldn’t stop him from pursuing his 10th win of the season.

Who can stop Verstappen? McLaren’s Norris and Ferrari Leclerc are hot favourites as they chase P2 (second place) and points for their teams in the Constructors’ race. That’s enough adrenaline to rev up a pulsating finish.

Can Hamilton work his magic in Abu Dhabi?

Don’t rule Hamilton out of the mix — he’s won five at the Yas circuit. The Briton will be looking to finish the season on a high after wins in Silverstone and Belgium besides three other podium finishes, which is a vast improvement after drawing a blank last year. Moreover, he would like to sign off at Mercedes with a win before taking the Ferrari’s wheel to team up with Leclerc next season.

George Russell, who becomes Mercedes’ number one driver next season, had an impressive season with two wins (Austria and Las Vegas) and multiple podium finishes. The performances helped improve Mercedes’s position in the Constructors’ race, and the team won’t rue Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari.

Hamilton’s move pushes Carlos Sainz out of the Italian team — a raw deal for the Spaniard, who helped keep Ferrari afloat in the turbulent years after 2020. Sainz’s driving skills are impeccable, but the 30-year-old’s chances of a shot at F1 glory are largely diminished at Williams, who have been a spent force. So Sainz will be desperate for a win in Abu Dhabi.

Yet, it’s difficult to look beyond Verstappen, whose four world championships match the tally of Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel — only Juan Manuel Fangio (5) and Michael Schumacher and Hamilton (7 each) are ahead. Even with what he called a monster car, the 27-year-old powered to nine wins. Last Sunday’s win in Qatar’s Lusail circuit was more proof of his zest to win.