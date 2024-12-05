Abu Dhabi: Max Verstappen’s 2024 season has been one of dominance, drama, and determination. While the Red Bull ace left no room for rivals on the track, his unyielding attitude was just as evident off it, especially as tensions flared ahead of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion had already secured victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, overcoming a penalty that dropped him to second behind George Russell in qualifying. But the win came with controversy, and Verstappen didn’t hold back in criticising his Mercedes rival after the race.

Clashing at the press conference

With the championship already in hand, Verstappen appeared relaxed during the mandatory driver press conference at Yas Marina. However, when asked to compare his latest title to his previous three, Verstappen was quick to dismiss the question:

“We had this chat already in Las Vegas,” he said with a smirk.

Undeterred, the presenter pressed on: “You’ve had a bit of time to reflect?”

“I still have the same opinion. We did a special press conference for it. I sat there. I was waiting. I wanted to go out. Now I’m answering the same question again,” Verstappen responded, his smile not entirely masking his frustration.

For those who missed the Vegas session, the presenter tried again: “However, the audience is different. For people who weren’t in Vegas?”

“They can watch it back!” Verstappen quipped, keeping the tone light but firm.

Rivalry boils over

The mood turned serious when Verstappen addressed the controversy from the Lusail Race Track in Qatar. Russell had accused Verstappen of dangerously blocking him during qualifying, prompting a stewards’ investigation that saw Verstappen lose pole position to the Mercedes driver.

Speaking in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen alleged Russell had misrepresented the incident. “I just never expected someone to actively try and get someone a penalty that badly and lie about what I was doing. But clearly, it influenced them. It was shocking,” Verstappen said.

Russell didn’t hold back in his response, labelling Verstappen a bully. “I find it ironic. On Saturday night, he said he’s going to purposefully crash into me and ‘put me on my [expletive] head in the wall.’ To question someone’s integrity while making comments like that is ironic. People have been bullied by Max for years. You can’t question his driving skills, but he struggles to handle adversity,” the Mercedes driver countered.

Resilience in the face of adversity

Despite the off-track drama, Verstappen reflected on his team’s perseverance throughout the season. “I’m proud of winning the championship, but also of how we’ve worked as a team and how I’ve kept myself together during tough periods. In Brazil, emotions ran high — starting the morning feeling like we’d lose significant points and ending the day with a win from Position 17. That race stands out for me as a proud moment in how we handled everything.”