The founder of House of Olga partners with indigenous Igorot weavers for her debut at NYFW
Dubai: By day, she runs operations for a global creative agency. By night (and weekends), she’s sketching bold silhouettes and transforming indigenous fabrics into couture-ready fashion. Meet Olga Barcelona, a powerhouse Filipina based in Dubai, who is preparing to take her label House of Olga (HOO) to the international stage, debuting at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) this September.
With her feet firmly planted in both the corporate and creative worlds, Olga is redefining what it means to be a modern designer. Her first collection celebrates Filipino identity and craftsmanship, featuring handwoven textiles by the Igorot weavers of the Cordillera region in the Philippines. Gulf News caught up with Olga ahead of her NYFW debut to talk about juggling leadership and design, spotlighting indigenous artisans, and why representation on the global runway matters more than ever.
Q&A: Olga Barcelona, Founder and Designer, House of Olga
You’re leading a creative agency in Dubai while preparing for your debut at New York Fashion Week, how do you manage wearing both hats as a Partner and Head of Operations and a fashion designer?
Balancing my roles as Partner and Head of Operations at Brash, and as Founder of House of Olga, is definitely challenging, but incredibly rewarding. I oversee operations across our offices in Dubai, London, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Monaco, which keeps me fully engaged during the day.
To stay grounded and energised, I begin each morning with a workout and personal reflection. My evenings and weekends are dedicated to House of Olga, where I channel my creativity and build towards milestones like NYFW. Time management, discipline, and passion are essential, but when you're doing what you love, it’s all worth it.
You chose to collaborate with indigenous communities in the Philippines. Which group are you working with, and what drew you to them?
The Premiere Collection proudly features fabrics woven by the indigenous Igorot community in the Cordillera region of Luzon. Their craftsmanship is extraordinary, full of bold colors, intricate patterns, and cultural meaning. The Igorots create textiles that are both visually stunning and deeply meaningful. Their textiles tell stories of resilience, identity, and heritage. I was deeply inspired by how their art has survived generations. I wanted to bring that beauty into modern fashion and share it with the world, not just the Filipino diaspora. It's heritage translated into high fashion.
What traditional materials are you using in your debut collection, and how did the collaboration begin?
We’re using handwoven textiles from Cordillera, crafted by incredible indigenous women weavers. The collaboration began during the pandemic when I learned a friend’s mother was a weaver. That personal connection opened the door to something truly special.
These weavers have since created bespoke fabrics for House of Olga, and now their work will be featured on an international runway. Including Filipino heritage in my first collection is not just important, it's essential to my identity as a designer. We have such rich, beautiful traditions, especially in textile arts, and I believe these handwoven fabrics can be transformed into modern fashion pieces that resonate with people everywhere.
Can you tell us about some standout pieces you'll showcase at New York Fashion Week, and what they represent?
Each piece in the collection is named after close friends who inspired me to stay authentic, creative and bold.
The Dahlia Kimono is a showstopper, crafted from three distinct Cordillera patterns, it represents harmony and heritage. It is designed to be worn at any event with elegance and pride.
Then there’s the Kay Reversible Jacket, a powerful piece symbolizing versatility and strength. It can be worn inside-out, making it a bold statement piece that reflects the spirit of a true girl boss, confident, adaptable, and unapologetically stylish.
The Celine Bomber Jacket is another favorite, unisex, stylish, and inclusive. It’s proof that traditional fabrics can be cool, contemporary, and wearable for anyone.
Each piece tells a story of friendship, resilience, and cultural pride, and I’m incredibly excited to share these narratives on the global stage at New York Fashion Week.
You’re based in Dubai, any plans to showcase the collection locally?
Absolutely! Dubai is a vibrant fashion hub and a melting pot of cultures, so it feels like the perfect stage for House of Olga. We've been invited to show in New York and Paris, but I’d love to bring the collection home to Dubai as well. I’m open to future collaborations and would be honored to present HOO locally.
As a first-time designer, what challenges have you faced in launching your brand, and where do you draw inspiration from?
Launching a fashion brand while working full-time has been intense but deeply fulfilling. Thankfully, at Brash, I have a supportive environment that encourages entrepreneurship.
With House of Olga, I’m hands-on with everything, from design and artisan collaborations to website building, social media, and content creation. It’s a one-woman operation backed by an amazing circle of support.
My inspiration comes from blending modern fashion with traditional Filipino craftsmanship. I believe the world deserves to experience timeless, handwoven pieces from the Philippines — garments that carry stories, culture, and craftsmanship, and can be worn by anyone, anywhere.
Final thought
As she steps onto one of the world’s most prestigious runways, Olga Barcelona isn’t just debuting a collection, she’s introducing the world to a powerful blend of culture, identity, and fearless design. House of Olga is more than fashion. It’s a movement. And it’s only just getting started.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox