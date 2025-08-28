From rhythmic gymnast to yogasana champion: UAE star Lamia Al Farsi’s golden journey in just days

Dubai: For most young athletes, excelling in a single sport is demanding enough. But for 14-year-old Lamia Al Farsi , the UAE’s rising rhythmic gymnast, success has come not only on the mat but also in an unexpected arena — yogasana. Earlier this summer, she stunned herself and others by winning a gold medal at the Asian Yogasana Championship, held in the UAE for the first time.

The year did not begin smoothly for Lamia. An accident sidelined her early in 2025, making training and competition uncertain. With the help of her long-time coaches, Veronica Chukanova and Elenora Romanov, she worked her way back to fitness and confidence. By May, she was ready to return to competition at the Alem Cup, where she made a winning comeback by claiming first place in the All-Around.

Her return was timed with the start of a new academic year. Now in Grade 9, Lamia admits the burden of additional studies alongside a six-day-a-week training schedule is “daunting.” Yet, she has refused to compromise on either academics or her sporting goals.

Her foray into yogasana came through an invitation from Ahmed Musabah, Director of the Yoga Committee at the UAE Sports for All Federation. Aware that she is currently the country’s only national-level rhythmic gymnast, Musabah encouraged her to represent the UAE at the Asian Yogasana Championship.

At first, Lamia hesitated. “I had never done yogasana before and didn’t know much about it,” she admits. “But then I realised some postures were similar to rhythmic gymnastics.” With support from her gymnastics coaches and additional guidance from trainers at EcoYoga Sanctuary, she picked up the basics quickly.

While rhythmic gymnastics demands precision with apparatus and a strict routine of conditioning, flexibility, and weight control, Lamia discovered that yogasana offered a different approach. The emphasis on breathing techniques and well-being was new to her, but her background made adapting easier. Remarkably, just two days of focused training prepared her to compete on the continental stage.

Standing alongside seasoned competitors from countries such as India and Iran, Lamia knew her lack of experience made her an underdog. Yet she performed with composure, executing postures with confidence. When the results were announced, she was “shocked and very pleased” to hear her name as the gold medallist.

Following her success, Lamia has been encouraged by UAE Sports for All Federation President Saeed Al Ajil and Musabah to continue competing in yogasana alongside gymnastics. The prospect excites her, but she remains realistic about the challenges. With senior school years demanding greater academic focus, and gymnastics already consuming long hours of daily training, she is uncertain how much more she can take on.

On Emirati Women’s Day, Lamia’s story is more than an account of medals and competitions. It is a reminder of the resilience and aspiration of young women in the UAE, and of how sport continues to be a powerful arena where they inspire the nation.

Her words echo the mantra she has carried since she was 11, when she first spoke to Gulf News: never give up. Then, she had just set her sights on the Youth Olympics. Now, as a teenager with international titles in two different disciplines, she is already living up to that promise.

From playing on the pitch to analysing it from the press box, Satish has spent over three decades living and breathing sport. A cricketer-turned-journalist, he has covered three Cricket World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy, countless IPL seasons, F1 races, horse racing classics, and tennis in Dubai. Cricket is his home ground, but he sees himself as an all-rounder - breaking stories, building pages, going live on podcasts, and interviewing legends across every corner of the sporting world. Satish started on the back pages, and earned his way to the front, now leading the sports team at Gulf News, where he has spent 25 years navigating the fast-evolving game of journalism. Whether it’s a Super-Over thriller or a behind-the-scenes story, he aims to bring insight, energy, and a fan’s heart to every piece. Because like sport, journalism is about showing up, learning every day, and giving it everything.