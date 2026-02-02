Justin Rose blooms in record-breaking fashion and soars to World No 3

45-year-old Englishman breaks Tiger Woods’ record at Torrey Pines
Dubai: Justin Rose turned back the clock, tore up the record books and even jokingly apologised to Tiger Woods, after his sensational win at Torrey Pines on Sunday.
The 45-year-old Englishman sailed to a 2-under 70 for a seven-shot victory in the Farmers Insurance Open, breaking the 72-hole tournament record last set by Woods in 1999. He tapped in for par to finish at 23-under 265, one better than Woods and George Burns in 1987.
"Sorry, T-dub, if you're watching," Rose said in his CBS interview on the 18th green.
"I was keenly aware of it, actually," Rose said with a smile. "It was the only thing I was focused on the last three holes."
He also became the first wire-to-wire winner at Torrey Pines in 71 years.
It all added to an astonishing performance by Rose who is playing some of the best golf in his career and still looking for more. He moved to No 3 in the world, up seven places – only Vijay Singh was older when ranked that high in September 2008.
Rose, who also won at Torrey Pines in 2019, now has 13 career titles on the PGA Tour. Even for all he has accomplished, from a US Open to an Olympic gold medal to seven Ryder Cup appearances, he has not stopped putting in the work to stay among the elite in golf.
"I still believe there's good stuff in front of me," Rose said.
He left Torrey Pines a year ago at No 55 in the world. Now he is back among the elite.
In a week in which LIV Golf was a big topic – the return of Brooks Koepka, another departure from LIV by Patrick Reed – Rose was reminded of the offer to join the rival league. He chose to stay put, and his performance over the last year validates that decision.
"My career goals (majors) have always only been attainable by staying on the European tour and the PGA Tour because access to them is not possible the other way," he said. "I want to play among the best players in the world. That obviously for me is what keeps me motivated, what keeps me hungry, what keeps me pushing."
American Koepka, on his return from LIV Golf, finished tied 56th in his first PGA event, shooting 70 on Sunday. There were some 300 people around the green, most of them shouting, "Welcome back, Brooks."
"It wasn't great today. I kind of overdid it," Koepka said. "A few more hours of practice, it will be nice. Next week greens are pretty good so get out there Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and grind it out."
Koepka will play in next week's Phoenix Open.
"It will be good," he said. "I enjoy next week. I love the chaos, I think it's fun. It has been four years since I've been back so I'm excited to get back out there to a place I'm familiar with, comfortable with and a place I love."
