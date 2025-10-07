Naga Chaitanya can't 'live without' wife Sobhita Dhulipala, reveals love story: 'We met on Instagram...'

The actor recalled recently how Sobhita didn't talk to him 'for a few days'
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala surprised fans last year when they went from Instagram chats to tying the knot — first with an engagement in August, then a December wedding at the iconic Annapurna Studios, the legendary family estate founded by Chaitanya’s grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao.
The actor recently opened up about the story behind their whirlwind romance during an appearance on Jagapathi Babu’s ZEE5 talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, revealing the modern-day twist: they first connected on Instagram.
“I never imagined I would meet my partner there,” Chaitanya admitted. “I was familiar with her work. One day, when I posted about Shoyu (my cloud kitchen), she commented with an emoji. I began chatting with her, and soon after, we met.”
And when Jagapathi Babu put him on the spot during a rapid-fire round and asked him to name one thing he couldn’t live without, Chaitanya didn’t skip a beat: “Sobhita, my wife!”
The actor also shared a humourous anecdote about his recent Rs 100 crore hit, Thandel. Apparently, Sobhita wasn’t thrilled with one of the songs. “She was angry with me because of the song ‘Bujji Thalli’. It’s actually the nickname I have given her. She thought I had asked the director (Chandoo Mondeti) to use it in the film. She didn’t talk to me for a few days — but why would I do that?”
Of course, this isn’t Chaitanya’s first high-profile romance. He was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017, before the couple announced their separation in 2021. Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala stepped into marriage in 2024, and Samantha is reportedly dating her Family Man director, Raj Nidimoru.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox