Naga Chaitanya can't 'live without' wife Sobhita Dhulipala, reveals love story: 'We met on Instagram...'

The actor also shared a humourous anecdote about his recent Rs 100 crore hit, Thandel. Apparently, Sobhita wasn’t thrilled with one of the songs. “She was angry with me because of the song ‘Bujji Thalli’. It’s actually the nickname I have given her. She thought I had asked the director (Chandoo Mondeti) to use it in the film. She didn’t talk to me for a few days — but why would I do that?”