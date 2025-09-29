Priyanka Chopra strolls in NYC with Ishaan Khatter and daughter Malti—fans react, 'When did this happen?'

The actress shared a string of photos that featured her husband Nick Jonas, too
Priyanka Chopra recently treated fans to a glimpse of her New York life, sharing a string of photos featuring her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, her brothers-in-law Kevin and Joe Jonas, and even Dia Mirza. But one shot quickly stole the spotlight: Priyanka walking alongside actor Ishaan Khatter, the brother of her rumoured ex, Shahid Kapoor.
In the snapshot, Priyanka looked chic in a white shirt, beige skirt, and white sneakers, pushing little Malti Marie in her stroller. She captioned the post, “A little New York September with the people I love was magical. #lately #blessed.”
Fans couldn’t help but notice Ishaan’s presence, flooding the comments with questions: “Is that Ishaan Khatter with Priyanka?” and “Why is Shahid Kapoor's brother hanging out with Priyanka in New York?”
For context, Priyanka and Shahid reportedly dated for two years, and she has maintained a cordial relationship with him—and his family—over the years. She even clarified on Koffee With Karan that her connection with Kareena Kapoor wasn’t affected by their shared ex, calling it “the only point of commonality.” However, she refused to accept or deny whether it was Shahid Kapoor, even though the actor later confirmed that the two were in a relationship.
