ICC President Jay Shah presents Indian Cricket team jersey to Messi

New Delhi marks the final leg of the tour for Messi, Suarez, and De Paul
Dubai: ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented Indian cricket team jerseys to Argentine football legend Lionel Messi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Messi’s Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, who are accompanying him on his India tour, also received jerseys.
Messi’s visit to the national capital added another memorable chapter to his GOAT India Tour 2025 as he met Jay Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley. New Delhi marks the final leg of the tour for Messi, Suarez, and De Paul.
The interaction between Shah and the Argentine stars was marked by warm gestures symbolising the convergence of cricket and football. Shah presented Messi, Suárez, and De Paul with Indian team jerseys bearing their names and iconic numbers: Messi received No 10, Suarez No 9, and De Paul No 7. Messi was also gifted a specially autographed cricket bat, making the occasion a unique blend of football and cricketing heritage.
Adding to the highlight, Shah invited Messi to the upcoming T20 World Cup and presented him with tickets to the India vs USA match.
Messi, Suarez, and De Paul were greeted by a deafening roar upon entering Arun Jaitley Stadium. Continuing a tradition seen throughout the tour, Messi enjoyed a kickabout with youngsters at the venue. The trio took turns kicking footballs into the crowd, each touch drawing louder cheers from the fans.
Delhi followed Messi’s visits to Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. While the Kolkata leg of the tour witnessed chaos at Salt Lake Stadium — where fans, frustrated after Messi exited early, reportedly threw bottles and attempted to breach gates — the Argentine legend still received an overwhelming reception in the city. Large crowds gathered across key locations, underscoring Messi’s immense popularity, especially in football-loving West Bengal. However, the heavy presence of VIPs and politicians on the pitch limited fans’ view of the superstar, sparking unrest among ticket-holders.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox