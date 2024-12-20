One per match

It can only be used while on serve, and not between first and second serves, with a maximum of one per team allowed during a match.

They will not be used during singles clashes.

New tool

“Timeouts initiate a pause in play, it’s a time for teams to discuss tactics and strategy and potentially change the momentum of a match,” said United Cup tournament director Stephen Farrow.

“We’re excited to see how the best tennis players in the world and their teams utilise this new tool.”

Impressive line-up

The 18-team United Cup kicks off the 2025 season from December 27-January 5 in Perth and Sydney ahead of the Australian Open Grand Slam in Melbourne.

Each team features three men and three women, with ties comprising one men’s and one women’s singles and an often decisive mixed-doubles clash.