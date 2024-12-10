Dubai: Polina Kudermetova may have fallen short in the final of the 27th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge, but the 21-year-old has her sights set on a bigger dream: winning a Grand Slam doubles title alongside her sister, Veronika Kudermetova, a former top-10 WTA player.

“We support each other in tennis and give each other feedback,” Polina told Gulf News in Dubai where she suffered a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Britain’s wild card entry Jodie Anna Burrage in the final. “We’re just trying to play good tennis and then compete together in doubles tournaments. My dream is to win a Grand Slam with her.”

While Polina aims to elevate her singles ranking to better align with her sister’s success, the camaraderie within their family has been a consistent source of joy and inspiration.

Polina hails from a family of athletes. Her father, Eduard Kudermetov, is a former Russian ice hockey champion, and Veronika, her sister, reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 9 in 2022. Image Credit: Supplied

A sporting legacy

Polina hails from a family of athletes. Her father, Eduard Kudermetov, is a former Russian ice hockey champion, and Veronika, her sister, reached a career-high singles ranking of No 9 in 2022. Yet, Polina insists their accomplishments haven’t weighed heavily on her.

“There is no pressure on me,” she said. Her family’s support was evident as Veronika rushed to the court to console her after the final. “It’s been a long and hard week of tennis for me. Finals are never easy because anyone can play their best game on that day,” Polina added.

Despite the loss, Polina achieved a career-high ranking of 106 this year and remains optimistic about the future.

Setting sights on Australia

The Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge, spearheaded by Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of the Al Habtoor Group, has long been a launchpad for emerging talent. While Polina didn’t add her name to its list of champions, she’s eager to regain her form heading into next year’s Australian Open.

“It’s the end of the year, and now it’s time to get some rest before heading to Australia,” she said. Polina advanced to the main draw of her first Grand Slam in 2023 but faced an early exit. Looking ahead, she’s determined to start stronger in 2024.

“The first half of this year wasn’t great, but I’ve been playing much better recently. I’m improving my game all the time and hope to do even better next season,” she said.

Home comforts

Before the busy season begins, Polina plans to recharge with some downtime in her hometown of Kazan, where family meals, especially her mom’s signature dishes of meat, salad, and potatoes, await.