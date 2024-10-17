Answer: You have the right to request for maternity leave since you are working for the company with an official full-time employment relationship. The female worker, according to Article (30) of the Federal Law no. 33 of 2021, shall be entitled to a maternity leave of 60 days, according to the following:

a. The first 45 days with full wage; and

b. The following 15 days with half wage.

Moreover, being on a maternity leave or absent from work as mentioned in Article 30 shall not prejudice the female worker’s right to obtain the annual leave. Which means that you shall be entitled to annual leave as well.

According to Article 29 of the above mentioned law, the employer may not prevent the worker from benefiting from his annual leave accrued for more than two years, unless the worker wishes to carry it forward or receive a cash allowance for it, in accordance with the regulations in force at the establishment.

The wage of both leaves might be calculated with the same method of calculating the wages of workers on piecework basis stated in Article 23 of the law.