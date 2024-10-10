Such a will can be registered through the Notary Public at Dubai Courts and DIFC Courts in the registers that are prepared for this purpose.

You can cancel or revoke, change or add to your will at any time during your lifetime, as long as you are still of sound mind.

The will will be ratified automatically and be able to be executed after death. All wills that are made in the UAE must undergo probate. Through the process of probate, the court reviews the instructions in the will and ensure that they are rightly executed.

Article 11 of the Federal Law No 41 of 2022 regarding Personal Status Law for non-Muslims gives the foreign testator the right to leave a will to whomever deemed adequate, concerning his/her assets and defines the situations of its absence.

The foreign testator has the right to leave a will to whomever deemed adequate, concerning all the assets belonging thereto in the state.

In case of absence of a will, then half of the inheritance shall be entitled to the husband or wife and the other half shall be equally distributed among the children with no difference between males and females.

In case the deceased has no children, then the inheritance shall equally belong to the parents thereof, or half of such inheritance shall be transferred to one the parents in case the other one is not present and the other half shall be granted to the siblings.