UAE: Public sector holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday announced

The Federal Authority of Human Resources made the announcement on Tuesday

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
UAE: Public sector holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that Friday, September 5, 2025 (12th of Rabi Al Awwal) will be a public holiday for federal government employees to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

This means public employees will enjoy an extended three-day weekend as the occasion aligns with the regular weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

The birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is one of the most significant religious occasions for Muslims globally and is typically marked by cultural and spiritual celebrations.

In the UAE, it is recognised as an official public holiday under the Cabinet Resolution Concerning Public Holidays.

The International Astronomy Center in the United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday that the crescent of Rabi Al Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, was not sighted across the Arab world on Saturday, August 23, 2025. 

As a result, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Palestine, Egypt, and Tunisia began Rabi Al Awwal on Sunday, August 24. 

In contrast, the UAE, Oman, Jordan, Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania, and several Asian nations including Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Iran will begin the month on Monday, August 25.

The astronomical timetable also fixes the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, observed on the 12th of Rabi Al Awwal, on Friday, September 5. 

Remaining UAE public holidays 2025

The year concludes with mid-week holidays for on December 2 and 3 to mark UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad). These dates fall on a Tuesday and Wednesday in 2025, potentially creating an extended break.

Although Commemoration Day is officially observed on Sunday, 30 November, it is typically marked on December 1. This means UAE residents could enjoy a four-day weekend from December 1 to 4.

