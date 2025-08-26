UAE: Public sector holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday announced

This means public employees will enjoy an extended three-day weekend as the occasion aligns with the regular weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Abu Dhabi : The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that Friday, September 5, 2025 (12th of Rabi Al Awwal) will be a public holiday for federal government employees to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The International Astronomy Center in the United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday that the crescent of Rabi Al Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, was not sighted across the Arab world on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

In the UAE, it is recognised as an official public holiday under the Cabinet Resolution Concerning Public Holidays.

The birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is one of the most significant religious occasions for Muslims globally and is typically marked by cultural and spiritual celebrations.

Although Commemoration Day is officially observed on Sunday, 30 November, it is typically marked on December 1. This means UAE residents could enjoy a four-day weekend from December 1 to 4.

The year concludes with mid-week holidays for on December 2 and 3 to mark UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad) . These dates fall on a Tuesday and Wednesday in 2025, potentially creating an extended break.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.